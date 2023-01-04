Transcarent Announces Janine Gianfredi as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Transcarent, a health and care experience company that puts people back in charge of their health and aligns with the companies who pay for high-quality care, today announced that Janine Gianfredi has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to Transcarent Chief Executive Officer Glen Tullman, Ms. Gianfredi will oversee the company’s marketing and communications functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005406/en/

Janine Gianfredi (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we put health consumers back in charge of their care, Janine’s experience in leading successful marketing and communications programs at places like Instagram and Google paired with her time in health care is a perfect fit to enable Transcarent to deliver easy access to high-quality, affordable care for our members and align with those who pay for care,” said Tullman. “We are excited to welcome Janine to Transcarent as our Chief Marketing Officer.”

Ms. Gianfredi most recently served as the Head of Marketing at Redesign Health, a startup creator that powers companies who are innovating in health care. She previously served as Director, Global Consumer Marketing at Instagram, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alphabet’s Loon, and Chief Marketing Officer at the United States Digital Service under the Obama administration. Ms. Gianfredi started her marketing career at Google where she led brand, product marketing, and partnership efforts across the company for over 10 years.

“Transcarent is poised to drive meaningful change for consumers and employers at a time when health care is too complex and too costly,” said Gianfredi. “I’m thrilled to join the mission-driven Transcarent team at this critical time for the organization and the industry.”

Transcarent delivers on-the-go support for employees and their families’ most common health needs on their terms. Members can chat with a doctor in 60 seconds, find more affordable medications, receive care at home, schedule surgeries and common procedures at many of the country’s highest quality providers, and receive comprehensive care for complex conditions like cancer.

For more information, visit us at www.Transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn

About Transcarent

Transcarent is a new, different, and better health and care experience that puts health consumers in charge and is aligned with the people who pay for their care. Transcarent directly connects consumers with high-quality care, transparent information, and trusted guidance on their terms – measurably improving the Member experience, improving health outcomes, and reducing costs. Through an integrated mobile or web platform, Members can access everyday care (e.g., chat with a provider in <60 seconds), behavioral health, pharmacy care, care at home (or close to it), comprehensive surgical care, or receive additional care for complex care needs like cancer.

Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more Information, visit www.transcarent.com and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005406/en/

CONTACT: Leslie Krigstein

802-598-3305

Press@transcarent.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONTENT MARKETING HOSPITALS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGED CARE HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Transcarent

PUB: 01/04/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/04/2023 09:01 AM