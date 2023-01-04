Sephora Reveals Highly Anticipated Beauty Insider Birthday Gifts for 2023, Including Dior, Glow Recipe, ILIA, OUAI – and More!

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Today, Sephora announced its 2023 birthday gift offerings for the U.S. and Canada in the makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance categories from Dior , Glow Recipe, ILIA, and OUAI . The much-anticipated birthday gifts are available to all three tiers of Beauty Insider members (Insider, VIB, and Rouge) during their birthday month, in store and online. Throughout the year, Sephora will also offer to clients more product choices through four rotating gift selections exclusively available online for VIB and Rouge clients, with this year’s first online rotating gift from Farmacy . To provide more options and value to clients, Sephora will continue to offer the option to receive 250 Beauty Insider points, in lieu of a physical gift, available exclusively in Sephora stores and online.

“Our Beauty Insider birthday gifts have always been a long-awaited treat for Sephora’s clients, as they look forward to celebrating a small slice of their birthday months with us,” said Emeline Berlind, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora. “We’re especially excited to unveil this year’s assortment of gift offerings, and provide even more options to choose from. For the first time ever, we will offer a fragrance core gift, available for all Beauty Insider members to redeem online and in store, We strive to ensure that our clients continue to feel energized about our ever-expanding birthday gift offerings!”

The 2023 birthday gifts will also be available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com in the U.S.. Kohl’s shoppers will have access to the Beauty Insider gift options from Glow Recipe, ILIA, OUAI , and an exclusive Sephora at Kohls fragrance gift set from Maison Margiela .

In 2023, core gift options include mini sets from:

Dior Fragrance Birthday Gift Set (Available at Sephora and Sephora.com only)

Miss Dior EDP: The scent of millefiori: a fragrance with a thousand flowers with a thousand colors. This irresistible floral bouquet celebrates the velvety sensuality of centifolia rose, heightened by a fresh lily of the valley and spicy peony, and enveloped by a powdery iris.

The scent of millefiori: a fragrance with a thousand flowers with a thousand colors. This irresistible floral bouquet celebrates the velvety sensuality of centifolia rose, heightened by a fresh lily of the valley and spicy peony, and enveloped by a powdery iris. Sauvage EDP: A captivating blend of Calabrian bergamot, nutmeg, and vanilla absolute, Sauvage exudes sensuality and mystery inspired by the magic hour of twilight in the desert.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Clean + Planet Positive Skincare Birthday Gift Set

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops: A clinically effective, multi-use niacinamide serum that brightens & visibly reduces hyperpigmentation over time, while delivering an instant, dewy glow—without mica, glitter, or pearls.

A clinically effective, multi-use niacinamide serum that brightens & visibly reduces hyperpigmentation over time, while delivering an instant, dewy glow—without mica, glitter, or pearls. Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner: A bestselling, gentle, PHA- and BHA-infused watermelon toner that hydrates skin and minimizes the appearance of pores.

ILIA Makeup Birthday Gift Set

Limitless Lash Mascara in shade After Midnight (Black): A thoughtfully formulated, award-winning, cult-favorite mascara that lifts, lengthens, curls, and separates lashes without flaking or smudging

A thoughtfully formulated, award-winning, cult-favorite mascara that lifts, lengthens, curls, and separates lashes without flaking or smudging Multi-Stick in shade At Last (Mauve Rose): An award-winning, buildable wash of color for cheeks and lips to instantly wake up skin. The twist-up stick makes for easy application on the go.

OUAI “The OUAI of Life” Birthday Gift Set

Detox Shampoo: A clarifying shampoo that deeply cleanses away dirt, oil, and product buildup with apple cider vinegar while keratin helps strengthen hair.

A clarifying shampoo that deeply cleanses away dirt, oil, and product buildup with apple cider vinegar while keratin helps strengthen hair. Leave In Travel Conditioner: A leave-in conditioner that detangles hair and protects against heat and damage to reduce frizz and flyaways.

A leave-in conditioner that detangles hair and protects against heat and damage to reduce frizz and flyaways. St. Barts Body Cleanser : This exclusive to Sephora body cleanser is infused with OUAI’s St. Barts scent, featuring notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose & baltic amber.

: This exclusive to Sephora body cleanser is infused with OUAI’s St. Barts scent, featuring notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose & baltic amber. Melrose Place EDP: This velvety-rich rose fragrance has hints of bergamot, lychee, cedarwood, and white musk.

Maison Margiela (Available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com only)

Beach Walk: A fresh scent inspired by salty air and rays of sun where bergamot and pink pepper fuse with lemon atop a floral perfume of heliotrope, coconut milk, and musk.

A fresh scent inspired by salty air and rays of sun where bergamot and pink pepper fuse with lemon atop a floral perfume of heliotrope, coconut milk, and musk. By the Fireplace: This warm scent combines orange flower, clove oil, and chestnut atop a comforting vanilla fragrance to re-create the signature warmth and coziness of a crackling fire.

This warm scent combines orange flower, clove oil, and chestnut atop a comforting vanilla fragrance to re-create the signature warmth and coziness of a crackling fire. Jazz Club: In this scent, a smooth cocktail of warm scents and spicy fragrances awakens the senses with contrasting lemon and pink pepper followed by neroli oil, rum, and vanilla perfume atop smoky tobacco leaf.

The first online rotating gift available only on Sephora.com is:

Farmacy Clean Skincare Birthday Gift Set

Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm: An award-winning face cleanser that melts away stubborn makeup, SPF, dirt, and oil, leaving skin hydrated with zero residue.

An award-winning face cleanser that melts away stubborn makeup, SPF, dirt, and oil, leaving skin hydrated with zero residue. Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer: An intense moisturizer that replenishes dry, distressed skin with lasting hydration to visibly plump and improve the look of fine lines.

An intense moisturizer that replenishes dry, distressed skin with lasting hydration to visibly plump and improve the look of fine lines. Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask: A warming honey face mask that intensely hydrates, nourishes, and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier with ceramides, upcycled apple, and cica.

To become a Beauty Insider Member, sign up on Sephora.com or on the app to receive your free birthday gift along with many other unique perks throughout the year. The loyalty program is free to join – please see our terms and conditions here for eligibility.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl’s, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

