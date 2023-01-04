Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm.

Berning first joined Experity from Corza Health in July of 2022 as Chief Corporate Development Officer to lead the company’s merger and acquisition efforts. His transition to CFO comes as the company prepares for accelerated growth during their current investment cycle. As CFO, Berning will continue the company’s M&A initiatives, lead financial planning processes, and act as the financial liaison between Experity’s creditors and board of directors.

Berning is stepping in as CFO as Rob Rueckl transitions to a new position within the organization after serving as Experity’s CFO for four years. Rueckl will now serve as Executive Business Partner where he will internally collaborate with leaders with a specific focus on strategic and operational initiatives in support of Experity’s growth to becoming a $400M+ company.

“With an extensive career as a financial leader in the healthcare sector, we are thrilled to appoint Brian as the company’s new CFO,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO, Experity. “Brian’s insight into financial operation leadership, investment and compliance relations as well as his experience leading M&A initiatives makes him a valuable addition to the Experity team as we look to continue to expand our capabilities in the on-demand healthcare market.”

Prior to joining Experity, Berning served as Managing Director at Corza Health, a medtech company he helped to start under GTCR’s Leaders Strategy™. GTCR acquired Experity in January of 2022 to support the company’s growth initiatives and new technology deployments. Before his career with Corza Health, Berning served as the CFO at Great Call, a leading provider of connection health solutions, and prior to that he served as CFO at Human Longevity, a genomics and cellular therapy company. He also served as SVP of LPL Financial, where he helped guide the company to a successful IPO, and as Associate Vice President of Capstone Advisors. Berning began his career at Ernst & Young in their Life Sciences and Healthcare practice where he earned his CPA. He received his M.S. in Accounting from the University of South California Marshall School of Business, and his B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University.

“As the popularity of on-demand healthcare continues to grow, it is crucial that clinics continue to meet the evolving and expanding needs of patients,” said Berning. “I look forward to bringing my expertise to Experity, a company that has long anticipated the shift towards on-demand healthcare and leading the business in identifying value-added companies and technologies that will continue to leverage Experity’s impact on the industry at large.”

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Over 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences, and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

