Belkin celebrates 40 years of industry leadership by introducing a more responsible way to build products

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, after two years of development, today introduces a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out beginning 2023 and will save an estimated 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions 1 and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by up to 67%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005370/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The company celebrates 40 years as a market leader and innovator by honoring its deeply rooted commitment to sustainability. Belkin is already on its way to becoming 100% carbon neutral in scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2025. Its commitment to reviewing all areas of the business has included a focus on reducing single-use plastics in packaging which has seen up to a 90% reduction in plastic usage in some products. Today’s announcement addresses Belkin’s approach to reducing its scope 3 emissions.

Belkin made a deliberate and methodical decision to transition product materials to PCR. This takes plastic waste from consumers and repurposes it to create new products. It utilizes plastic that is destined for landfill, giving it new life, while taking meaningful steps to support the circular economy by reducing dependence on virgin plastics. The Life Cycle Assessment conducted by the company shows that utilizing PCR material has a significant reduction in environmental impact.

There are other plastic alternatives in the industry such as:

  • Recycled plastic (PIR), a method that reuses plastic materials collected at a factory during mass production
  • Bioplastics, which uses materials from renewable feedstocks such as plants and woodchips
  • Ocean plastics, which reuses plastic waste collected from the ocean

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. “I am proud to work alongside the teams that made this shared vision a reality. Their dedication to doing the right thing inspires me and together, we will continue to work towards a more sustainable future.”

The following products will be the first to ship with the new PCR material throughout 2023:

From an aesthetic, quality and engineering perspective, there will be little difference between existing Belkin products and Belkin PCR products. Consumers will be able to decipher the new PCR products by clear callouts on the packaging and product pages online such as: “Made with Recycled Plastic Products” and “100% Plastic Free Packaging.”

Belkin’s engineering and product development teams are based in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vietnam and Taiwan, and work tirelessly to develop innovation that changes the way people connect with their technology while reducing impact on the planet. Belkin takes quality seriously, and nothing enters the market until rigorous testing and approval processes take place. For this new PCR portfolio, Belkin additionally continues to explore new solutions and to conscientiously verify the science behind how Belkin can further reduce its impact on the planet while not compromising on quality. PCR material was sourced from reputable resin vendors and selected and tested by Belkin’s design assurance team.

To learn more about Belkin Sustainability, visit: https://www.belkin.com/company/sustainability/

Press kit can be found here.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remain forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 Based on forecasted calculations from May 2022

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005370/en/

