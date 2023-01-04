WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH FASHION BRAND MISHA & PUFF

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM): the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with artisanal fashion brand Misha & Puff. The Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection features a curated assortment of textiles, accessories, and furniture, ranging from $34-$799. The 12-piece collection is available exclusively at westelm.com/mishaandpuff.

Misha & Puff founder Anna Wallack collaborated with the West Elm Kids design team in creating items intended to last for generations, similar to the heirloom quality designs synonymous with the fashion house. Pieces from the Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collections celebrate a modern color palette and embrace cozy, gender-neutral hues. The curated assortment evokes vintage charm and pairs bright textiles with warm wicker accessories and furniture.

Anna Wallack states, “This collection is very near to my heart, showcasing signature Misha & Puff prints and colors and capturing the essence of the brand. Marrying vintage inspiration with contemporary styling, these are timeless pieces made to integrate into your existing decor and unique style.”

Key items include the ABC Felted Wall Art ($125), the Geometric Shag Rug ($399, $799), the Patchwork Triangle Quilt ($119, $169, $199) and the Rattan Headboard ($399, $449).

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/mishaandpuff

Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids is also available in Canada: westelm.ca/shop/collaborations/misha-and-puff/

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS:

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It introduces the brand’s original, modern designs and ‘Good Design’ approach to an array of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids today features more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MISHA & PUFF:

Misha & Puff makes thoughtful knitwear to last a lifetime. Founded by stylist Anna Wallack in 2012 and inspired by New England, each collection is ethically handcrafted in Peru by a network of talented knitters and artisans using premium natural fibers and low-impact dyes — delivering beloved heirlooms for future generations.

