San Luis Obispo Tribune
What we know about the 6 people who died in Northern California storms this week
Two major storms have pummeled California over the past week and led to at least six deaths. The first storm began New Year’s Eve, causing floods and toppling trees; the second storm began Wednesday and caused serious damage in the Bay Area. Here’s what we know about the six...
Lucky dogs: Fire crews rescue 2 pets from swift creek during California's bomb cyclone flooding
Two dogs became lucky dogs on Thursday when Santa Barbara County firefighters pulled the duo out of a flooded creek during a deadly storm.
“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
California’s Native Plants Help Hold Up Our Hillsides — But Poachers Threaten Popular Succulents
Development threatens many native plants, including the dudleya, but succulents’ trendiness mean the succulents face a unique threat— poaching.
FOX 28 Spokane
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides.
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide of Utah family of 8
A Utah man fatally shot his family of seven in a home Wednesday and then himself, authorities said. Michael Haight, 42, his wife; Tausha Haight, 40; and Tausha’s mother, Gail Earl, 78, were discovered dead at the home, said officials in Enoch City in southwestern Utah, about 180 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The couple’s five children, ages 4 to 17, were also killed.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Cops search teens perceived as Black 6x more often than teens thought to be white, report finds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, according to a state report released Tuesday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity...
Video shows man tossing dog over cell tower fence in California
"It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.”
Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
'Bomb Cyclone' Threatens Multiple California Counties, Prompts Evacuations
Residents are being told to leave before it gets bad.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect
Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November, made his first court appearance after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what evidence police have against Kohberger and whether authorities will be able to tie him to the crime scene without a murder weapon. Jan. 6, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Exclusive: California union president threatened staff and stole records, report finds
An embattled California union president faces new discipline from SEIU after an independent investigator determined that he threatened staff, improperly suspended other elected officers and stole documents from the labor organization. The investigator’s report, obtained by The Sacramento Bee, is the latest setback for Richard Louis Brown, the already-suspended leader...
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts again
One of the world's most active volcanos, Hawaii’s Kilauea, has erupted almost one month after its last eruption stopped. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on why officials have lowered the status from a warning to a watch when evaluating possible hazards. Jan. 6, 2023.
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
Family of 8 found dead in Utah home
Eight people, five of them minors, were found dead at a home in southwestern Utah with what authorities described Wednesday as apparent gunshot wounds. Their bodies were discovered when officers in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, conducted a welfare check, a city spokesman said in a news release.
Elon Musk attorneys try to move trial from California to Texas, citing ‘local negativity’
Attorneys for Tesla and Elon Musk are asking a federal judge in San Francisco to move, or delay, a forthcoming trial from Northern California to Western Texas, saying they won’t be able to find unbiased jurors and citing “local negativity” toward Musk. Musk, and other current and...
KTVU FOX 2
Spectacular gray whale birth caught on video off California Coast
DANA POINT, Calif. - A group of whale watchers off Dana Point in Southern California got a front-row seat to an incredible moment in nature on Monday: a gray whale giving birth. "Yesterday afternoon we celebrated a new year and a new baby whale!" Capt. Dave's Dana Point Dolphin &...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
NBC News
