ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide of Utah family of 8

A Utah man fatally shot his family of seven in a home Wednesday and then himself, authorities said. Michael Haight, 42, his wife; Tausha Haight, 40; and Tausha’s mother, Gail Earl, 78, were discovered dead at the home, said officials in Enoch City in southwestern Utah, about 180 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The couple’s five children, ages 4 to 17, were also killed.
UTAH STATE
93.1 WZAK

Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November, made his first court appearance after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what evidence police have against Kohberger and whether authorities will be able to tie him to the crime scene without a murder weapon. Jan. 6, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Exclusive: California union president threatened staff and stole records, report finds

An embattled California union president faces new discipline from SEIU after an independent investigator determined that he threatened staff, improperly suspended other elected officers and stole documents from the labor organization. The investigator’s report, obtained by The Sacramento Bee, is the latest setback for Richard Louis Brown, the already-suspended leader...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts again

One of the world's most active volcanos, Hawaii’s Kilauea, has erupted almost one month after its last eruption stopped. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on why officials have lowered the status from a warning to a watch when evaluating possible hazards. Jan. 6, 2023.
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Family of 8 found dead in Utah home

Eight people, five of them minors, were found dead at a home in southwestern Utah with what authorities described Wednesday as apparent gunshot wounds. Their bodies were discovered when officers in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, conducted a welfare check, a city spokesman said in a news release.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

NBC News

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy