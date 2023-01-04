ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfrdb_0k35yIRh00

Damar Hamlin 's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night.

Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."

"People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said. "I know those prayers are helping because he's definitely recovering ... God got a mission for him and that's why he's still here."

The Bills said Tuesday that Hamlin remained in critical condition .

Glenn was watching the Bills-Bengals game with family members in Pittsburgh when he saw his nephew collapse.

"We went from trying to console his little brother, to the whole living room was crying. We were all in tears," Glenn said.

On the field, medical personnel quickly began CPR, before taking Hamlin to the hospital.

"If not for what they did, my nephew would be dead right now," he added.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. He remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Around Cincinnati on Tuesday, fans gathered for the 24-year-old. A vigil outside the hospital took a moment of silence at 8:55 p.m. — the time Hamlin collapsed on Monday.

Comments / 243

Kathy Dunn
3d ago

Dear God hear my prayer " please hold this child in your hands let him live and be the kind young man that he has grown into ! He is a Light in this world that still needs to shine ! Thank you Amen ! .

Reply(10)
93
Steven Beuving
3d ago

Sorry Kathy. That Jim is being so rude to you! I'm with you. Prayer is important. When something like this happens. We need to unite together. And not be so rude like Jim.

Reply(1)
36
peace
2d ago

A young man is fighting for his life and some of you are in here arguing about power of prayer and his medical terminology used in what is supposed to be an update on his Critical Condition!!! Shame on You! And yes Pray for him!!!

Reply(1)
26
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
People

Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'

The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game earlier this week, "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and "has shown remarkable improvement," but is "still critically ill," the Bills and Hamlin's agent shared Thursday morning. Hamlin's team shared the message of the 24-year-old's condition in a tweet posted on Thursday morning.  "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,"...
The Comeback

Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update

The NFL world was stunned Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to stand to his feet and fell back to the turf. He received CPR in front of his teammates before medical staff Read more... The post Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy