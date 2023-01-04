ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halos Today

Angels News: MLB Insider Praises LA’s Offseason Approach

By Staff Writer
Halos Today
Halos Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm3kA_0k35yD2400

He's been impressed by their moves this offseason.

The Angels have done a great job this offseason of filling the gaps in their roster this offseason. They've added depth all over the field, and have shored up the rotation and bullpen. They enter 2023 with one of the deepest rosters in baseball, and may still have another move up their sleeve . However, at this point in the offseason, they've impressed a lot of people .

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic was one of those people who praised the Angels for their impressive offseason thus far — and this was even before they added utility man Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million pact . He gave them a "B+" for their offseason at that point, and that would probably be even higher now.

"The Angels have had a solid offseason thus far. They added right-handed power with the trade acquisition of Hunter Renfroe, who is expected to play right field with Taylor Ward moving to left field. They improved their infield depth through their trade with the Twins for Gio Urshela, who can play all four infield positions. They improved their pitching staff in free agency, adding former Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson to their rotation and former Rockies righty Carlos Estévez to their bullpen. The best news of the offseason for the Angels has been the health reports on third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is my early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year in 2023."

Bowden was not only impressed with the Angels offseason, but think they'll get even better with the health of All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon. Rendon hasn't lived up to his contract in LA yet, but there's still plenty of time for him to turn it around. Bowden has him as his early favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award next season, and he's not alone on that prediction .

This season is already shaping up to be a much better year for the Angels — and it couldn't come at a better time.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
The Comeback

Huge Carlos Correa update revealed

A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff

The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
1K+
Followers
386
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy