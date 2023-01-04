Longhorns Have Worst Defensive Game in Nearly 30 Years in Loss to Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns put up enough points worthy of a blowout win, but instead had to watch as the Kansas State Wildcats broke program records in Austin.

Despite winning the turnover battle 12-9, defense was still optional for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns Tuesday night at the Moody Center, as the Kansas State Wildcats marched into Austin to set off some late New Year's fireworks in a 116-103 win over the Burnt Orange.

And while the Longhorns (12-2) crossed the century mark without overtime - something Texas would've like to have in order to extend Tuesday's game after attempting to come back from a 20-point deficit - Texas still managed to lose by double digits after allowing the Wildcats (13-1) to shoot 60 percent from the field, 13 of 24 from deep and 31 of 33 from the foul line.

One look at the all-time stats shows that Tuesday's loss was historically good and bad, depending on which side you're cheering for.

For Texas, 116 points marked only the third time since 1980 that the Longhorns allowed their opponent to cross the century mark at home. It was also the most points allowed in a Big 12 game in program history.

The Longhorns lost 128-125 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in double overtime in 1994, but this was when both teams were in the Southwest Conference.

But that loss in Lubbock took two extra sessions. Tuesday marked the most points allowed by the Longhorns in regulation since 1991, when Texas fell 120-107 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what was just the third and most recent all-time meeting between the two programs.

For Kansas State, 116 on the scoreboard was clearly a season-best mark. And according to available records dating back to 1949, this scoring mark set an all-time high for the program.

The Wildcats have gotten close to this total before, scoring 115 during two separate games in 1991 and 1994. But Kansas State made history in Austin on Tuesday.

In most settings, 103 points would be plenty on the scoreboard in order to get the win. The Longhorns only needed 93 points to blowout the then-No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 16 before scoring 72 to top the then-No. 7 Creighton Bluejays on Dec. 1.

But even though it could be labeled as "just as one of those nights" for the Wildcats, there's clearly still plenty of work to do on the defense for a Texas team that has prided itself on that end the past two seasons.

The Longhorns have a chance to gain some significant momentum by potentially securing a road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5) in Stillwater on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. CT.

