Sightless Pit Announce New Album Lockstep Bloodwar, Out This Month
A few years ago, two giants in the field of experimental metal, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker and the Body’s Lee Buford, formed a band called Sightless Pit with Kristin Hayter, the tremendous talent behind the intense one-woman project Lingua Ignota. Sightless Pit released their debut album Grave Of A Dog early in 2020. A couple of months ago, Hayter announced that she’d retire the Lingua Ignota project early in 2023. Apparently, she’s not doing Sightless Pit anymore, either. But Sightless Pit is continuing without her, and they’re about to release a new album that looks fascinating.
Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
BabyTron – “Mr. Hanky”
It’s been a little more than two months since Detroit rap cult hero and Stereogum Artist To Watch BabyTron released his last project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament, one of our favorite albums of last year. One week from today, BabyTron will follow that one with Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. It’s a little weird that we’re talking about Bin Reaper 3 as if it’s a franchise unto itself, but we’re talking about a whole new album from one of the most exciting rappers out there, so this is unquestionably good news.
Skrillex, Fred again.., & Flowdan – “Rumble”
Skrillex, Fred again.., and Flowdan have teamed up for a new track called “Rumble.” The collaboration was first debuted during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room set in London last year. “Rumble” arrives as Skrillex has begun teasing what is expected to be a double album, set for release...
Big Thief Are Inviting Teachers To Bring Students To Soundchecks On Upcoming Tour
Big Thief concerts are often sensational. Their soundchecks might soon be educational. On Instagram today, the band posted a note inviting teachers to bring their students to soundchecks on their 2023 US tour. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” the note reads.
Quavo Shares Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”
Two months ago, the former Migos member Takeoff was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley. He was just 28. The loss remains unfathomable. Takeoff was the least extroverted member of the Migos, and he was also the youngest, but by all accounts he’s the one who got the group up and going and who developed their darting triplet flow. Since Takeoff’s murder, we’ve been watching his friends and peers struggling to process the loss in real time. Today, Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and closest collaborator, has shared “Without You,” the new song that he’s written in tribute to Takeoff.
Oddisee – “Try Again”
Oddisee hasn’t released a full-length album since 2017’s The Iceberg, but that’ll change in a couple weeks when he puts out To What End. Originally scheduled for release in November, To What End was pushed back the same week it was set to come out, but not before the Brooklyn-based musician shared two songs from it, “Ghetto To Meadow” and “Hard To Tell.” Today, he’s back with one more offering from it, the uplifting “Try Again.” Check it out below.
Theophilus London Located “Safe And Well”
Last week, the family of Theophilus London filed a missing person report in Los Angeles, claiming that they hadn’t seen or heard from the rapper since last July. London had been inactive on social media for that entire time, and the whole situation was pretty scary. So it’s a relief to learn that London has since been found and that he’s “safe and well.”
Welcome To CEO Trayle’s House Of Horrors
A couple months ago I was talking to a friend of mine – a casual rap fan – who claimed that younger rappers today don’t care about song-making and track sequencing like the rappers we grew up with did. Well, the rappers of the 2020s aren’t A&Rs; the idea is to plant your psyche into the puzzle of the musical project, forcing the listener to relate to the essential nature of man. A first listen of a new tape is often jumbled on purpose. In the era where the capacity to make a pristine mainstream album is harder as rap becomes more insular and regional, the aesthetics of what an album is supposed to sound like have changed. Rappers no longer work smart; they only work hard. Whatever happens after that depends on what catches a wave on social media.
FAIM – “Opus”
FAIM are not gonna live forever. In 2020, the righteous and politically inclined Denver hardcore band released their stomp-ass debut album Hollow Hope. Last month, FAIM announced plans to follow Hollow Hope with a new LP called Your Life And Nothing Else, which they recorded with producer Jack Shirley, who’s made classic records with people like Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, and Gulch. FAIM also said that Your Life And Nothing Else will be their swan song. They’ll release the album and do a bit more touring, and then the band will be done.
Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”
These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.
