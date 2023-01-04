A couple months ago I was talking to a friend of mine – a casual rap fan – who claimed that younger rappers today don’t care about song-making and track sequencing like the rappers we grew up with did. Well, the rappers of the 2020s aren’t A&Rs; the idea is to plant your psyche into the puzzle of the musical project, forcing the listener to relate to the essential nature of man. A first listen of a new tape is often jumbled on purpose. In the era where the capacity to make a pristine mainstream album is harder as rap becomes more insular and regional, the aesthetics of what an album is supposed to sound like have changed. Rappers no longer work smart; they only work hard. Whatever happens after that depends on what catches a wave on social media.

