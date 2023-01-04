Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch QD OLED monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate
The latest Odyssey Neo G9 may caught the most attention with its cavernous display and high peak brightness, but Samsung has also introduced a second ultra-wide gaming monitor during CES 2023. As the image above demonstrates, that monitor is the Odyssey OLED G9, another 49-inch curved entry in the Odyssey series. While the Odyssey OLED G9 shares its panel size with the outgoing Odyssey Neo G9, it has a trick behind its ultra-wide exterior that even the new Odyssey Neo G9 lacks.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Digital Trends
Alienware x14 R2 and x16 hands-on review: XPS gaming laptops?
Alienware and XPS are both premium brands in Dell’s lineup, but in the past, they couldn’t have been more aesthetically different. In 2023, however, Dell has introduced a redesign of the Alienware x14 and x16 that connect the two brands more than ever before. The Alienware x14 R2...
Engadget
This wireless 55-inch OLED TV sucks... onto any wall or window
One of the biggest reasons I don't have a wall mount for my TV is because I don't want to deal with the mess of installation. The dust, the drilling, the permanence — all of that gives me stress (I know, I know, I'm more sensitive than most people). So when I heard that the Displace wireless TV can be attached to any wall or surface without a mount, I was very excited. This is a 55-inch 4K OLED screen that uses active-loop vacuum technology to suction itself into place, and the company built handles into the frame to make it easier to hoist. The Displace also has four onboard batteries that eliminate the need for a power cord, and they're hot swappable so you don't have to wait for one to recharge before you can watch your TV again.
Digital Trends
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: which PC giant won CES 2023?
AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are the three rivals that power up countless desktops and laptops, and the components they produce make CES exciting every year. This year, each manufacturer had some major announcements to share, including new processors and graphics cards, both for desktops and laptops. Contents. Who impressed us...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti today: early retailer listings from $840–$1,050
Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti goes on sale today. Here are all the listings we've found so far.
Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips
Leading computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its fleet, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency.
The Verge
Asus has a 540Hz monitor that lets you move its feet
It’s been seven months since Asus announced the world’s first 500Hz gaming monitor — long enough that it’s not the world’s first anymore. Alienware will beat it with the 24.5-inch AW2524H, which I wrote about this morning. But the important thing is that Asus will still have a 500Hz monitor, too — technically, a 540Hz overclocked screen dubbed the Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP that’ll ship in Q2.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
Engadget
Vive XR Elite hands-on: HTC’s more portable answer to the Meta Quest Pro
Late last year, Meta expanded the limits of consumer mixed reality when it released the Quest Pro. And now at CES 2023, HTC is hitting back with its own take on a flagship headset with the Vive XR Elite. Right away, the XR Elite matches a number of the Quest...
Ars Technica
Nvidia unveils a broad range of efficient new laptop GPUs, from RTX 4050 to 4090
In addition to un-unlaunching the RTX 4070 Ti GPU for desktops at CES today, Nvidia announced a new range of RTX 4000-series laptop GPUs. Nvidia claims the new GPUs will provide big performance and power efficiency boosts, particularly for the lower-end GPUs that ship in the gaming laptops that most people buy.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world’s first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.
Lenovo’s Latest Slim-Bezeled 27-inch Legion Gaming Monitors Hit 280Hz
The Legion Y27f-30 and Legion Y27qf-30 offer compelling specs for mainstream gamers.
hypebeast.com
Nvidia Release Its New Flagship GeForce RTX 4070 TI GPU
NVIDIA‘s new flagship GPU has just launched. Revealed at CES 2023, the RTX 4070 Ti outperforms the previous gen flagship GPU — the RTX 3090 Ti — by three times while consuming half the power — all due to NVIDIA’s breakthrough Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and NVIDIA DLSS 3.
Nvidia Officially Brings RTX 40-Series GPUs To New Laptops
NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest 40-series GPUs for laptops, with references for the 4050 all the way up to the 4090.
AMD debuts Ryzen 7040 laptop CPU to take on Intel Raptor Lake
AMD has unveiled the first laptop CPU in the Ryzen 7000 line: The Ryzen 7040. The company claims it can outperform Apple's M1 Pro in some workloads, which is a big deal.
