One of the biggest reasons I don't have a wall mount for my TV is because I don't want to deal with the mess of installation. The dust, the drilling, the permanence — all of that gives me stress (I know, I know, I'm more sensitive than most people). So when I heard that the Displace wireless TV can be attached to any wall or surface without a mount, I was very excited. This is a 55-inch 4K OLED screen that uses active-loop vacuum technology to suction itself into place, and the company built handles into the frame to make it easier to hoist. The Displace also has four onboard batteries that eliminate the need for a power cord, and they're hot swappable so you don't have to wait for one to recharge before you can watch your TV again.

2 DAYS AGO