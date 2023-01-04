Thunder vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-24) look to start the new year on the right foot against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21).

The Magic hope to tie the season series after the Thunder beat Orlando at home on Nov. 1. Orlando held a massive late lead, but Oklahoma City pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win to sting the Magic . Orlando certainly wants revenge.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming into Orlando red hot. The Thunder posted 150 points last night in its win at home against the NBA-best Boston Celtics. Will their momentum run through the Magic's four-day rest, or will the Thunder's tank run out of gas?

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Thunder vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 4 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren (OUT - foot)

Ousmane Dieng (OUT - wrist)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (OUT - ankle)

Aleksej Pokusevski (OUT - knee)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - suspension)

Admiral Schofield (OUT - suspension)

Franz Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Moe Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)

Thunder vs. Magic Projected Starters

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Josh Giddey

SG Aaron Wiggins

SF Kenrich Williams

PF Jalen Williams

C Lu Dort

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Cole Anthony

SF Terrence Ross

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.