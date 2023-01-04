Thunder vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-24) look to start the new year on the right foot against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21).
The Magic hope to tie the season series after the Thunder beat Orlando at home on Nov. 1. Orlando held a massive late lead, but Oklahoma City pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win to sting the Magic . Orlando certainly wants revenge.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming into Orlando red hot. The Thunder posted 150 points last night in its win at home against the NBA-best Boston Celtics. Will their momentum run through the Magic's four-day rest, or will the Thunder's tank run out of gas?
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Thunder vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Wizards vs. Magic Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (OUT - foot)
- Ousmane Dieng (OUT - wrist)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (OUT - ankle)
- Aleksej Pokusevski (OUT - knee)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Kevon Harris (OUT - suspension)
- Admiral Schofield (OUT - suspension)
- Franz Wagner (OUT - suspension)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - suspension)
- Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)
Thunder vs. Magic Projected Starters
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Aaron Wiggins
- SF Kenrich Williams
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Lu Dort
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Cole Anthony
- SF Terrence Ross
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
