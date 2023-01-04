Read full article on original website
Technoform North America has hired Betsy Covington as a marketing specialist located in the Twinsburg, Ohio, facility. She works closely with the North American market team in support of its customer partnerships and is responsible for marketing and promoting Technoform’s high-thermal performance solutions for insulating glass, fenestration systems and opaque cladding. Its best-in-class building envelope products, such as durable warm-edge insulating glass spacers, polyamide thermal barriers and thermally broken cladding attachments, help to boost the thermal performance of these façade components and systems.
Somero Enterprises Donates Laser Screed for CIM Auction at World of Concrete
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program—a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management—is pleased to announce the donation of a Somero Enterprises Inc. S-485 Laser Screed for the annual auction at World of Concrete. The annual auction will...
