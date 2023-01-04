Technoform North America has hired Betsy Covington as a marketing specialist located in the Twinsburg, Ohio, facility. She works closely with the North American market team in support of its customer partnerships and is responsible for marketing and promoting Technoform’s high-thermal performance solutions for insulating glass, fenestration systems and opaque cladding. Its best-in-class building envelope products, such as durable warm-edge insulating glass spacers, polyamide thermal barriers and thermally broken cladding attachments, help to boost the thermal performance of these façade components and systems.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO