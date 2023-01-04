Chris Kajioka’s take on elevated sushi and izakaya dishes opened in mid-December in the second-floor space of the former Izakaya Tako-no-Ki. Look for the neon blue Agaru sign above a doorway on Royal Hawaiian Avenue—the only hint that at the top of the stairs (“agaru” means to rise) is a boisterous sushi counter and dining room. A signboard identifies the prefectures of origin of the day’s seafood from Japan; a prix fixe menu ($65) includes staples like potato salad, beef tongue and a new incarnation of Kajioka’s famous cabbage. An a la carte menu includes foie gras chawanmushi ($16) and an A5 wagyu handroll ($29). The kūlolo katsu and shio koji sundae desserts are musts.

