Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
honolulumagazine.com

10 New & Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 1

Chris Kajioka’s take on elevated sushi and izakaya dishes opened in mid-December in the second-floor space of the former Izakaya Tako-no-Ki. Look for the neon blue Agaru sign above a doorway on Royal Hawaiian Avenue—the only hint that at the top of the stairs (“agaru” means to rise) is a boisterous sushi counter and dining room. A signboard identifies the prefectures of origin of the day’s seafood from Japan; a prix fixe menu ($65) includes staples like potato salad, beef tongue and a new incarnation of Kajioka’s famous cabbage. An a la carte menu includes foie gras chawanmushi ($16) and an A5 wagyu handroll ($29). The kūlolo katsu and shio koji sundae desserts are musts.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Johnny's Restaurant

We were headed to an event and wanted to get something to eat on the way, and as I was looking online, I stumbled upon Johnny's Restaurant, an eatery on the Waikoloa Village Golf Course that was serving breakfast. The menu is limited, and in terms of omelets, there was...
KHON2

Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace

Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
HONOLULU, HI
getnews.info

Alex M Ramos, Successful Traveler and Influencer, Makes Hawaii a Monthly Destination to Connect with Locals and Explore Culture

Alex M Ramos, a successful traveler and influencer based in Manhattan Beach, California, has always had a passion for connecting with people and exploring new places. He recently made the decision to visit Hawaii at least once a month, immersing himself in the local culture and building meaningful relationships with the people he meets.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KITV.com

Macy's closing at Windward Mall

Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys. She says it's her one-stop shop. "If you need anything from jewelry to makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Roll With It: SW8 Dada’s Sizzling Sisig Truck in Waipahu

Roll With It is a Frolic series about food trucks we’ve seen out and about. We’re tracking them down and trying dishes to bring you the 4-1-1. Tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk, tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk. The familiar sound of a butcher’s knife chopping and swiping ingredients across a cutting board draws me in. Here on Waipahu Depot Street across from Waipahu Festival Marketplace, a line of locals waits in front of a small lunch trailer with mouthwatering photos and signs that say “sisig.” Instantly I know what I’m eating for lunch.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE

