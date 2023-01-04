Read full article on original website
Related
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch QD OLED monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate
The latest Odyssey Neo G9 may caught the most attention with its cavernous display and high peak brightness, but Samsung has also introduced a second ultra-wide gaming monitor during CES 2023. As the image above demonstrates, that monitor is the Odyssey OLED G9, another 49-inch curved entry in the Odyssey series. While the Odyssey OLED G9 shares its panel size with the outgoing Odyssey Neo G9, it has a trick behind its ultra-wide exterior that even the new Odyssey Neo G9 lacks.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
50+ best After-Christmas sales: $50 off Pixel Watch, $79 TVs, Chromebooks for $89, and more deals
We're checking out the freshest After-Christmas Sales and finding some all-time low prices on Chromebooks, TVs, phones, headphones, and more.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
CNET
Best TVs of CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Digital Trends
LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap
Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Digital Trends
Samsung confirms ultrabright 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?
Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within the early days of the show. The new QD-OLED panel has been dubbed “QD-OLED 2023” and the company claims it can exceed 2,000 nits of brightness.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
Gizmodo
Android Auto's Makeover Is Now Available for Everyone
It’s time for another Android feature drop—the CES 2023 edition. This time, Google’s officially rolling out the new Android Auto interface that we got to preview a few months ago. There are also a few other car-centric announcements within the platform. And Android users can expect a new media handoff feature to launch sometime this year.
Engadget
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid
Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Engadget
Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptops with 12th-gen Intel CPUs are $400 off
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can now...
Comments / 0