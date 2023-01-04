Read full article on original website
Related
megadoctornews.com
Selected to Fellow of Texas Heart Institute’s Cardiology Program
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Daniella Concha, a Rio Grande Valley native and 2020 graduate of the UTRGV School of Medicine, has been selected as a fellow of the 2023-2024 Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program. The Texas Heart Institute’s Cardiology Fellowship Program at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center is...
riograndeguardian.com
TMA: Why DHR should be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Medical Association has registered its support for DHR Health’s application to expand services. TMA, which represents more than 55,000 Texas physicians and medical students, sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), saying DHR offers high quality healthcare. “It...
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
progresstimes.net
Businessman pays back $90,000 in Hidalgo County EMS bankruptcy case
A businessman who received more than $500,000 from Hidalgo County EMS before the company declared bankruptcy agreed to pay back $90,000 in December but admitted no wrongdoing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones approved the settlement agreement between McAllen businessman Jose Luis Trejo and trustee Christopher Murray, who is handling the Hidalgo County EMS case, on Dec. 19.
kurv.com
New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg
There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals. The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas...
Texas K-9 officers gather for top dog competition
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition. The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly. It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog […]
KRGV
Mission CISD rehiring retired teachers amid enrollment spike
One Valley school district said they have more new students than ever before, and that means they need more teachers. To help bring in future teachers, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is looking at past ones by rehiring retired teachers. "We'd like to keep the classrooms to a lower...
kurv.com
COVID Threat Increasing In The Valley
Chances are increasing that you could contract the coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heightened the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium. The CDC points to the post-holiday surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region. The agency says...
City of Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
What is the symbolism of the rosca de reyes?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditionally, rosca de reyes is a sweet bread served with raisins, colored stripes and a plastic baby baked inside. In Mission, Valeria’s Bakery bakes the bread with cherries, membrillo, and guava and then adorn the Mexican pan dulce with almonds, colored glaze strips and chocolate. Other bakeries across the Rio Grande […]
KRGV
Brownsville bakery preparing orders of Rosca de Reyes
Fresh out of the oven, and into the hands of eager customers, residents are ready to celebrate a tradition as they pick up their Rosca de Reyes for Three Kings Day. “It's just part of the tradition. I remember as a little kid we always pick it up and it just keeps it going,” Donna resident Jaime Ortiz said. “We just gather the family and each get a piece and then we see who is the lucky one."
texasstandard.org
The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there
Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
KRGV
Repairs to vehicle damaged by water line break in Harlingen to be paid for by AT&T
AT&T will pay for the damage caused by a Wednesday water line break in Harlingen that left a mother carless. Subcontractors working with AT&T were working in a neighborhood and hit a water line, according to Harlingen Water Works. The line ruptured, and water got into the car of a...
Brownsville progresses in city manager search
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday. The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city […]
Increase in egg prices affects local businesses
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is almost four dollars, which is by far the highest in the last decade. Now with the holiday season over, consumers are also seeing an egg shortage, making it harder for local bakeries to […]
