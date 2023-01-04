Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Pro conducts ‘ultra-minimalist’ home audio ensemble [Setups]
Some computer setups are simply music to our ears — almost literally, in some cases. Today’s featured setup sees (and hears) an M1 MacBook Pro playing frontman to a band that includes a few pieces of key audio hardware and software as well as dual curved ultra-wide external displays.
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Cult of Mac
New BenQ display offers powerful blue-light protection
BenQ and Eyesafe said Tuesday they’ll showcase a new display with “the world’s most advanced blue light technology” at CES 2023. The companies said the new BenQ Eyesafe DTX monitor features a Radiance Protection Factor (RPF) of 70, the highest protection against blue light on the market. And it doesn’t compromise display performance.
Cult of Mac
OWC’s latest Thunderbolt dock takes high-speed ports on the road
The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock offers eleven ports in a range useful types, and is designed for portability. That sets it apart from typical Thunderbolt docks that are too bulky for travel. The device was announced at CES 2023, going on now in Las Vegas. OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is...
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Cult of Mac
Trio of new Kensington docks pack in the ports
Kensington used CES 2023 to take the wraps off a Thunderbolt 4 docking station that adds eleven ports to Mac or PC. The accessory-maker also announced at the trade show a smaller, portable USB4 hub with six ports, plus a portable USB-C hub with six ports and a built-in wireless charger.
Cult of Mac
CdkeySales discounts Windows 10 Pro by up to 91%, offers free update to Windows 11
Now that 2023 has arrived, you can score wonderful new bargains on Microsoft software. Just visit the Happy New Year Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com to save on Windows, Office and more. SPONSORED. Any Cult of Mac readers who want a great deal on Windows 10 (and more)...
Cult of Mac
Aqara previews video doorbell and other new HomeKit gadgets
Smart-home specialist Aqara said Thursday it will expand its product line in the coming months with a new video doorbell, LED light strips, a sensor with artificial intelligence and a smart door lock that works with Home Key. All of the new devices will work with HomeKit and other smart-home systems.
Cult of Mac
Raise your MacBook to its proper level with this nifty foldable stand [Review]
The new Lululook Foldable Laptop Stand props up your MacBook at a range of angles, and can also lift the computer to a variety of heights. As a bonus, it also rotates so the notebook can be easily spun around. I tested Lululook’s latest stand in my home office, and...
Cult of Mac
You can control JBL’s new ANC earbuds with their touchscreen case
JBL revealed several new wireless earbud models Wednesday, including the new flagship Tour Pro 2 with a touchscreen for additional control via the “smart case.”. “The world’s first smart charging case,” as the company called it, features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen that lets you control music, noise cancellation, calls and notifications. That gets you out of turning to an app on your smartphone — as long as you keep the case at hand.
Cult of Mac
Break through the international language barrier with these award-winning translation earbuds
Imagine being able to see the world and speak the local language, wherever you are. It may sound like a superpower, but actually, all you need are a pair of cutting-edge translation headphones. These Mymanu Clik S earbuds come with built-in language translation, and though they are usually $220, you can grab them for just $99 through January 9.
Cult of Mac
Last chance to get Microsoft Office on your Mac or PC for just $30
Owning a copy of Microsoft Office is simply essential in today’s remote and hybrid working world. Set yourself up to work from home or anywhere with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac, on sale now for just $29.99 (regularly $349). We’ve also got...
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an...
Cult of Mac
Mac Pro and M2 Mac mini pegged for launch at huge Apple event in March
The long-awaited Mac Pro desktop will finally debut at a big March event, according to a tipster. As will a Mac mini powered by Apple’s M2 chip. Plus, Apple is apparently getting ready to knock people’s socks off, as three MacBooks are also supposedly on the agenda for the event — including a 15-inch MacBook Air.
Cult of Mac
For Echo 3, ‘mission accomplished’ means sickening scorched earth [Apple TV+ recap]
It’s finally go time on Echo 3, the Apple TV+ show about rescuing a CIA operative with a brother and a husband in the military. Prince and Bambi have cleared the runway for their secret invasion of the prison where sister/wife Amber is being held captive. But big questions...
How to Trace an IP Address for Beginners
Tracing an IP address is an important and useful skill that can help you find the location of a person or website. It can help you discover the identity of an email sender who is trying to conceal their identity online or even track the location of an online business or website. website.
Cult of Mac
Apple uses AI to voice its latest audiobook catalog
Apple’s latest catalog of books uses artificial intelligence as a narrator instead of a human voice. This is the first time the Cupertino giant has used AI for audiobook narration. The move could have a wide-reaching effect in the audiobook space and mark the beginning of the end of...
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Comments / 0