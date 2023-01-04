Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Nobody”
Next month, Katherine Paul is releasing a new album as Black Belt Eagle Scout called The Land, The Water, The Sky. She’s shared two tracks from it so far, “My Blood Runs Through This Land” and “Don’t Give Up.” Today, she’s back with another one, “Nobody,” which is crisp and unfurls over six minutes; Paul’s quivering vocals here are a bit reminiscent of Feist as she repeats: “Nobody sang it for me like I wanna sing it to you.”
Stereogum
POSH SWAT – “DUNGEON CRAWLER/BUG CITY”
For a few years now, OSEES leader John Dwyer has been spearheading one-off projects from various configurations of musicians under various band names. These psychedelic explorations — which include the likes of Gong Splat, Bent Arcana, Moon-Drenched, Witch Egg, and Endless Garbage — have mostly erred on the jammy, jazzy, proggy, krautrock-y side rather than the tight garage-punk Dwyer usually kicks out with the OSEES. Essentially he’s spent the early 2020s exploring experimental instrumental music with a talented circle of pals.
Stereogum
Big Thief Are Inviting Teachers To Bring Students To Soundchecks On Upcoming Tour
Big Thief concerts are often sensational. Their soundchecks might soon be educational. On Instagram today, the band posted a note inviting teachers to bring their students to soundchecks on their 2023 US tour. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” the note reads.
Stereogum
Stream Nicole Dollanganger’s New Album Married In Mount Airy
Nicole Dollanganger has released a handful of singles since 2018’s Heart Shaped Bed, starting with 2021’s “Whispering Glades” and last year’s 5 Best Songs Of The Week contender “Gold Satin Dreamer” and “Runnin’ Free.” Last week, Dollanganger announced her new album Married In Mount Airy would be out on Jan. 6. A few days after dropping the album art, Dollanganger followed up with a tracklist, which includes all three aforementioned one-off tracks.
Stereogum
In Between Days Festival Announces Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate, Metric, & More For 2023 Lineup
Last year marked the inaugural year of In Between Days Festival, held in Quincy, Massachusetts. Now, the festival is returning for a second year and is set to take place August 19 and 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The 23-band lineup features headliners Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled By Turtles, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cautious Clay, and more performing across two days.
Stereogum
MOLLY – “Ballerina”
MOLLY, the celestial and majestic Austrian dream-pop band, are dropping their sophomore album Picturesque next week. Up until now, they’ve only shared one single from it, the splendorous eight-minute stretch-out “The Golden Age.” Today they’ve revealed “Ballerina,” the album’s relatively short and straightforward opener, which still manages to feel epic in four minutes.
Stereogum
Frankie Rose – “Anything”
Although she put out an album-length cover of the Cure’s Seventeen Seconds in 2019 and dropped an LP as Fine Place with Matthew Hord in 2021, it’s been six years since Frankie Rose of Vivian Girls/Crystal Stilts/Dum Dum Girls fame released a new original solo album. That will change in March when Rose returns with Love As Projection. The album is preceded today by lead single “Anything,” a song that balances the grander side of synth-pop with a humble, more conversational indie-pop delivery. “It takes a lot of nerve to come and ask for sugar,” Rose sings. “You’ve never been too sweet, not sweet like your brother.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Debby Friday – “SO HARD TO TELL”
The Toronto artist who goes by Debby Friday has been at it for a while now, with a string of singles where she refined her take on shadowy, blasted-out electronic music. Last year, she was featured on an Adult Swim compilation alongside the likes of L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Julianna Barwick. Today, she’s announcing her debut full-length album GOOD LUCK, which will be out in March at Debby Friday’s new home of Sub Pop Records. She’s kicking off the rollout with the syrupy and intoxicating “SO HARD TO TELL.”
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
Stereogum
Sightless Pit Announce New Album Lockstep Bloodwar, Out This Month
A few years ago, two giants in the field of experimental metal, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker and the Body’s Lee Buford, formed a band called Sightless Pit with Kristin Hayter, the tremendous talent behind the intense one-woman project Lingua Ignota. Sightless Pit released their debut album Grave Of A Dog early in 2020. A couple of months ago, Hayter announced that she’d retire the Lingua Ignota project early in 2023. Apparently, she’s not doing Sightless Pit anymore, either. But Sightless Pit is continuing without her, and they’re about to release a new album that looks fascinating.
Stereogum
End It – “Familia Finito”
Right now, Baltimore’s End It are working hard to become the most widely beloved band in the hardcore underground. End It don’t have an album out — their records all top out at 10 minutes — but their EPs are monsters. Last year’s Unpleasant Living was one of the best hardcore records of the year, and the band’s outsized charisma and intensely fun live show are now the stuff of legend. (I’m seeing them with the Chisel next week, and I cannot wait.) Today, End It have followed Unpleasant Living with a beast of a new song.
Stereogum
Skrillex, PinkPantheress, & Trippie Redd – “Way Back”
Yesterday, Skrillex released “Rumble,” a new song with Fred again.. and Flowdan. It’s a precursor to Skrillex’s first proper album in almost a decade — and, if rumors are to be believed, there might even be two albums on the way. Today, Skrillex has released another new track, “Way Back” — this one’s a team-up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, and it’s pushed along by a pretty and gliding and skittering beat. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Theophilus London Located “Safe And Well”
Last week, the family of Theophilus London filed a missing person report in Los Angeles, claiming that they hadn’t seen or heard from the rapper since last July. London had been inactive on social media for that entire time, and the whole situation was pretty scary. So it’s a relief to learn that London has since been found and that he’s “safe and well.”
Stereogum
Lisel – “One At A Time”
For the past few years, Pavo Pavo’s Eliza Bagg has been releasing tenuous, experimental electronic music under the name Lisel. Her debut album, Angels On The Slope, came out in 2019; that was followed by some stray collaborative singles with Ben Babbitt and Woods’ Jarvis Taveniere and Mycelial Echo, a whole collaborative album with Booker Stardrum.
Stereogum
Peter Gabriel – “Panopticom”
This year music legend Peter Gabriel looks to be finally releasing i/o, an album he’s been teasing for two decades and his first new original LP in 21 years. There are tour dates branded with the album’s name, a new song snippet has emerged, and now there’s an official lead single out in the world.
Stereogum
FAIM – “Opus”
FAIM are not gonna live forever. In 2020, the righteous and politically inclined Denver hardcore band released their stomp-ass debut album Hollow Hope. Last month, FAIM announced plans to follow Hollow Hope with a new LP called Your Life And Nothing Else, which they recorded with producer Jack Shirley, who’s made classic records with people like Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, and Gulch. FAIM also said that Your Life And Nothing Else will be their swan song. They’ll release the album and do a bit more touring, and then the band will be done.
Stereogum
Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”
These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.
Stereogum
Quavo Shares Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”
Two months ago, the former Migos member Takeoff was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley. He was just 28. The loss remains unfathomable. Takeoff was the least extroverted member of the Migos, and he was also the youngest, but by all accounts he’s the one who got the group up and going and who developed their darting triplet flow. Since Takeoff’s murder, we’ve been watching his friends and peers struggling to process the loss in real time. Today, Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and closest collaborator, has shared “Without You,” the new song that he’s written in tribute to Takeoff.
