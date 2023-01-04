Right now, Baltimore’s End It are working hard to become the most widely beloved band in the hardcore underground. End It don’t have an album out — their records all top out at 10 minutes — but their EPs are monsters. Last year’s Unpleasant Living was one of the best hardcore records of the year, and the band’s outsized charisma and intensely fun live show are now the stuff of legend. (I’m seeing them with the Chisel next week, and I cannot wait.) Today, End It have followed Unpleasant Living with a beast of a new song.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO