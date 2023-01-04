Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date
Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Lineman Shows Off Highlight Reel from Tennessee Visit
Offensive tackle transfer John Campbell posted a short edited video to social media on Friday, highlighting his most recent visit to the Tennessee football program. The quick 20-second video shows Campbell in a few different poses inside the Tennessee facility. “This is orange, don’t say tangerine cause I will get...
atozsports.com
5 options that make the most sense to be the Tennessee Vols’ next tight ends coach
On Thursday, the Tennessee Vols announced that quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Halzle replaces Alex Golesh who left Tennessee last month to become the new head coach at USF. Halzle actually signed his contract to become the Vols’ new offensive coordinator on December 16. Josh...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols can still make a big splash in the transfer portal by pursuing talented former ACC player
The Tennessee Vols‘ biggest roster needs this offseason are at cornerback and safety. Tennessee’s secondary played well at times this season, but it was easily the weakest part of the Vols’ roster. So far, the Vols haven’t added a defensive back from the transfer portal, which is...
‘I gave my all for Tennessee’ – Princeton Fant sends farewell message to Vols
Princeton Fant concluded his Tennessee career a winner, helping the Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to register their 11th win of the 2022 season. The day before the game, the super senior tight end took to social media to send a farewell message to Tennessee and reflect on his long journey with his home-state program. The Nashville native displayed his versatility during his sixth and final season for the Vols, totaling nine touchdowns three different ways, and was a fixture for the top offense in college football.
Barnes marvels at Vols' Josh Heupel prioritizing family during Bama week
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes already felt he had a good feel for Vols football coach Josh Heupel, and he liked him. He really, really like him. When Heupel called Barnes the Wednesday before Tennessee’s football game against Alabama, though, Barnes’ thoughts on the matter were cemented. Three...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel promotes Tennessee assistant to offensive coordinator position
Tennessee has its new offensive coordinator. Josh Heupel has promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to OC, the program announced Thursday. In their 2 seasons at Tennessee, Heupel and Halzle have coached a record-breaking Volunteers offense. “Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and...
Orange Bowl Reflects New Tennessee Culture
Tennessee defeated Clemson down several impact players, reflecting the new environment the Volunteers have cultivated.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols: Rick Barnes shares heartwarming story about Josh Heupel
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes told a heartwarming story this week about Vols football coach Josh Heupel. Barnes talked about how during the week of the Tennessee/Alabama game earlier this season, Heupel wanted to play some basketball with his son. According to Barnes, he got a call from Heupel and...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Tennessee and Kellie Harper face a crossroads as SEC play gears up
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal. Tennessee’s head coach Kellie Harper facing a crossroads as SEC play gears up. Harper has a lot to navigate as the Lady Vols take on the best the SEC has to offer. Also, hear from Harper herself ahead of this week’s slate.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
wgnsradio.com
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies
RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
WATE
Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
WATE
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose
Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
10Investigates: Solar Titan brought 'to its knees' as it 'significantly' reduces staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based solar power company is significantly reducing staff, one owner told 10News. Richard Michael Atnip, who said he is a silent partner, said the company has gone from 400 employees seven months ago to fewer than 100 as of January 5. 10News found Atnip's number...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
