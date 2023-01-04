ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date

Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Transfer Lineman Shows Off Highlight Reel from Tennessee Visit

Offensive tackle transfer John Campbell posted a short edited video to social media on Friday, highlighting his most recent visit to the Tennessee football program. The quick 20-second video shows Campbell in a few different poses inside the Tennessee facility. “This is orange, don’t say tangerine cause I will get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
‘I gave my all for Tennessee’ – Princeton Fant sends farewell message to Vols

Princeton Fant concluded his Tennessee career a winner, helping the Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to register their 11th win of the 2022 season. The day before the game, the super senior tight end took to social media to send a farewell message to Tennessee and reflect on his long journey with his home-state program. The Nashville native displayed his versatility during his sixth and final season for the Vols, totaling nine touchdowns three different ways, and was a fixture for the top offense in college football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Josh Heupel promotes Tennessee assistant to offensive coordinator position

Tennessee has its new offensive coordinator. Josh Heupel has promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to OC, the program announced Thursday. In their 2 seasons at Tennessee, Heupel and Halzle have coached a record-breaking Volunteers offense. “Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols: Rick Barnes shares heartwarming story about Josh Heupel

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes told a heartwarming story this week about Vols football coach Josh Heupel. Barnes talked about how during the week of the Tennessee/Alabama game earlier this season, Heupel wanted to play some basketball with his son. According to Barnes, he got a call from Heupel and...
NASHVILLE, TN
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies

RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
RICHMOND, VA
Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose

Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN

