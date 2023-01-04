Read full article on original website
Related
10 things to consider before buying a smart television
Most of us watch TV as part of our everyday lives. A TV is a must in most homes, whether you love Netflix and lounging or just keeping up with current events. Whatever you're watching, when in the market for a new television, it is essential to know what you want so you can spend your money wisely and get your best fit.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
TechRadar
After-Christmas TV sales 2022: the best deals happening right now
The holidays have come and gone, and that means after-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. To help you find all of today's top offers, we've rounded up the very best after-Christmas TV sales happening right now.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
Xumo Expands Smart TV Portfolio With Element Line of 4K Ultra HD TVs In 2023
PHILADELPHIA & WINSBORO, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Xumo and Element Electronics today announced plans to launch a new line of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs, across the U.S. in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005638/en/ New Element Xumo TVs Will Feature Simple and Smart Discovery, Voice Navigation, and Hundreds of Built-in Apps (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
50+ best After-Christmas sales: $50 off Pixel Watch, $79 TVs, Chromebooks for $89, and more deals
We're checking out the freshest After-Christmas Sales and finding some all-time low prices on Chromebooks, TVs, phones, headphones, and more.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
The Verge
Philips Hue is getting a $130 app for TVs
Signify, owner of the Philips Hue brand, is launching a Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs. The $129.99 app will be available on Samsung’s 2022 or newer QLED TVs (Q60 or above) on January 5th and will synchronize everything you see on a TV to Philips Hue smart lights.
Best TVs for watching the 2023 NFL playoffs
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The NFL playoffs start Sun Jan. 14. If you want to watch the games in crystal clear HD resolution, now...
CNET
Samsung Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbars at CES 2023
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming. Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.
Gizmodo
Android Auto's Makeover Is Now Available for Everyone
It’s time for another Android feature drop—the CES 2023 edition. This time, Google’s officially rolling out the new Android Auto interface that we got to preview a few months ago. There are also a few other car-centric announcements within the platform. And Android users can expect a new media handoff feature to launch sometime this year.
Engadget
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite will let Android phones text off the grid
Last year, Apple introduced Emergency SOS, which allows the iPhone 14 to connect to satellites to send emergency texts. Now, Qualcomm has unveiled its own satellite messaging features for Android phones. It’s called Snapdragon Satellite, and it will allow devices equipped with the company’s X70 modems to connect to satellites in order to send messages when no cellular signal is available.
Engadget
Amazon opens its Sidewalk bandwidth-sharing network to third-party devices
Several years ago Amazon unveiled the controversial Sidewalk network, designed to connect outdoor smart home tech beyond your WiFi range using Amazon Ring, Echo and other devices. Now, the company has announced that Sidewalk finally has the needed "coverage and tools" ready to make the service available to third-party developers, and will be showing it offer with a number of products at CES 2023.
Comments / 0