Sunnyside, WA

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton Co. Sheriff’s deputies make drug bust, find stolen vehicles

BENTON CO., Wash. – Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked to take powerful drugs off the streets and found four stolen vehicles in an unrelated case. The sheriff’s office said deputies were running extra patrols on the 6700 block of West Willamette in Kennewick for the last several months. Other agencies also helped with the investigation, including SWAT,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County

BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Brutal Union Gap Slaying Remains Unsolved in 2023

It's a new year and police in Union Gap continue to search for a suspect or suspects in a brutal homicide reported in July of 2022. The fatal beating of two people in their Union Gap home on the 4th of July of 2022 remains a mystery. Last year Union Gap authorities released a photo of a man they hoped to identify but so far no arrest has been made.
UNION GAP, WA
Remains of Yakama Nation woman, Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman, missing since 1987, identified

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – The remains of a Yakima County woman, who was reported missing in the late 80s, has been identified as Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains of Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman were discovered on November 26, 2008, just west of White Swan. Curtice said additional DNA testing on the remains was finished in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County

Missing 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop was last seen early January 1. Anyone with information regarding Angelic's case should contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 23-000032.
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. The right lane will be closed for around two hours.
KENNEWICK, WA
Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. - Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to...
YAKIMA, WA

