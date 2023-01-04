COVINGTON — A request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed a golf cart rental business on Emory Street was denied by the Covington City Council Jan. 3. Jesse Gentes had requested the SUP in order to operate WPG Golf Cart Rentals out of a shed behind the house at 2119 Emory St. The Covington Planning Commission had recommended approval of the online rental business, with the conditions that there be no more than 15 golf carts at the location and that no golf carts be displayed on grass or landscaped areas.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO