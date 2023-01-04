Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
msn.com
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023
There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 70?
Social Security was never meant to replace 100% of a worker's income in retirement. However, among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, about 12% of men and 15% of women still rely on Social...
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
