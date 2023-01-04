ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win

Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday

Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss

Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday

Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.

