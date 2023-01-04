ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wIn8_0k35tt7x00

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.

Police said Anderson fired a shot at the suspect, which hit the suspect and a customer inside the store.

“The suspect in the armed robbery would be located north of the store, lying in the money he had just robbed the store of,” officers said.

The suspected robber was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

In the affidavit, police said that after the shooting, Anderson locked the door, set the alarm and left the property. He later went to the police station to give a statement and told police “he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled out the gun and robbed the store.”

Investigators said Anderson told them he ran from the scene because he didn’t know that he had hit the suspect with the shot, the News Star reported.

Anderson told police there had been four armed robberies and two attempted robberies at the store since August.

Anderson was charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he was held without bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy