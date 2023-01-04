Read full article on original website
Meet Cortland County Finds Out More about January’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
For this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, Public Health Educator for the Cortland County Health Department Courtney McCallen sits down with X101’s own Matt Brooks to discuss January being Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. McCallen provides some info for services to help detect cervical cancers, and where you can go to learn more information should you be concerned about your cervical health.
County Health Department Releases 2022-2024 Strategic Plan
The Cortland County Health Department has released their 2022-2024 strategic plan for the community to review. The top three priorities of the Health Department are Public Health Workforce, Communication, and Collaboration. The plan overall will help guide the direction needed for the department and priorities for the coming years. Part...
Person Revived After Medical Emergency
On Wednesday, January 4th, the City of Cortland Fire Department was dispatched to a medical emergency call in the city. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a patient unconscious, not breathing, and without a heartbeat. CPR had already been started by bystanders, who were being assisted by the Cortland County 9-1-1 Dispatch.
Public Hearing Announced by Cortland County Legislature
A public hearing will be held on January 19th at 4pm at the County Legislative Chambers at the Cortland County Office Building on 60 Central Ave. in the City of Cortland. An item to note is policies will differ from residents than those from farm and business haulers. The public...
Drunk Driver Stopped by Cortland County Sheriff on New Year’s
On New Year’s Day, around 1:45 in the morning, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver, 42 year old Steven C. Barron of Ithaca, was drunk....
Registration Open To Be a Star for Children
The Cortland County Child Advocacy Center has announced registration is now open for those interested in becoming a star for children. Those who become a star will be someone ready to help a specific child that is in need. The identified child is someone who has been abused or has witnessed abuse and is currently receiving ongoing support services and treatment through the Cortland County Child Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team.
Sensory Pathways Installed for Children at Racker
Children going to their preschool classrooms at Cortland’s Racker facility have received a new upgrade courtesy of a community service project that got some help from SUNY Cortland’s Physical Education Department and student volunteers from SUNY Cortland’s baseball and softball squads. Racker, which specializes in aid for...
Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca
On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
