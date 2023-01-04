The Cortland County Child Advocacy Center has announced registration is now open for those interested in becoming a star for children. Those who become a star will be someone ready to help a specific child that is in need. The identified child is someone who has been abused or has witnessed abuse and is currently receiving ongoing support services and treatment through the Cortland County Child Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO