localspins.com
Bringing Nashville to Michigan: Nick Caster wields industry savvy to boost regional talent
Arguing Michigan musicians don’t need to move to Nashville to ‘make it,’ the Rockford business development consultant aims to put a national spotlight on the state’s talent with a new TV network & more. As a business development consultant with lofty credentials ranging from songwriting and...
awesomemitten.com
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan
On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
Live Mega Millions numbers for 01/06/23; $940 million jackpot on the line
LANSING, MI -- There have been 24 consecutive drawings without a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot leading to the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to be worth $940 million. The last winner of the Mega Millions grand prize came on Oct. 14. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is...
Massive Millions Monday – January
The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
This Fast and Icy Outdoor Experience Makes a Great MI Day Trip
Add some excitement to your cold and boring winter with this quick day trip. For many Michiganders, the winter time can feel like a long, cold, depressing, and miserable time. Hitting the slopes or jumping on a snowmobile can be pricy as well. However, if you need a little bit of excitement but don't want to commit to buying all that pricy equipment, take a trip to Muskegon.
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State
Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival
In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
