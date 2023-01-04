ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Massive Millions Monday – January

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This Fast and Icy Outdoor Experience Makes a Great MI Day Trip

Add some excitement to your cold and boring winter with this quick day trip. For many Michiganders, the winter time can feel like a long, cold, depressing, and miserable time. Hitting the slopes or jumping on a snowmobile can be pricy as well. However, if you need a little bit of excitement but don't want to commit to buying all that pricy equipment, take a trip to Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State

Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
103.3 WKFR

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy