Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
PGA tour winner reveals heartbreaking reason why he has retired from golf
Kenny Perry was one of golf’s best, but he hasn’t played a round since 2021, and he revealed the heartbreaking reason why in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio this week. Perry, a 14-time PGA tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, revealed that he has retired...
Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf
Gary Player would never putt with the pin still in the hole. The post Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan
As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...
Why The Callaway Paradym Range Represents A Groundbreaking Shift In Golf Club Design
With a unique 360-degree carbon chassis, the new Callaway Paradym drivers bring completely new innovation to the category
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
Masters ticket prices are on the rise (but still remain an insanely good value)
It seems nothing in life is truly inflation-proof. On Tuesday evening, Augusta National released the latest round of Masters badges, and prices to attend the famed event this April are higher than ever. In 2023, a weeklong Masters badge will run fans $450, the highest price ever for tournament badges,...
Maui musings: Connection between Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth knew Tom Kim had game. He just didn't know about Kim's appetite. Spieth and Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays. The 20-year-old South Korean was looking for a U.S. base...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Entry deadline, who qualifies and how
Every week from January through just before Thanksgiving, including for next week's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, there's at least one PGA Tour event on the schedule. Some weeks, there are two events. That means the PGA Tour and its staff has to put together a field of players to...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Olympian
The sports world lost a legendary Olympic athlete on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Associated Press, legendary skier Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72 on Wednesday. Mittermaier won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics and nearly swept the women's Alpine skiing competition. "Rosi Mittermaier,...
2023 PGA Tour Monday open qualifier schedule: Events, dates and presenting organizations
In 2023, the PGA Tour will run 19 open qualifiers into its events. That means 19 events -- mostly Monday qualifiers -- where players will have an opportunity to get a potentially life-changing spot in a PGA Tour event. The PGA Tour has Monday qualifiers that feed into their tournament...
The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending
You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
