Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Jordan Spieth has hilarious exchange with fan

As is custom, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii for the first full week of the new year, with the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort hosting the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the tournament, Jordan Spieth became an early contender for best fan interaction of the year. If you...
Maui musings: Connection between Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth knew Tom Kim had game. He just didn't know about Kim's appetite. Spieth and Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays. The 20-year-old South Korean was looking for a U.S. base...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Entry deadline, who qualifies and how

Every week from January through just before Thanksgiving, including for next week's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, there's at least one PGA Tour event on the schedule. Some weeks, there are two events. That means the PGA Tour and its staff has to put together a field of players to...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Olympian

The sports world lost a legendary Olympic athlete on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Associated Press, legendary skier Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72 on Wednesday. Mittermaier won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics and nearly swept the women's Alpine skiing competition. "Rosi Mittermaier,...
The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending

You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
