Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson names new head of Agricultural Law Enforcement

'Colonel Lee Adams will bring a level of excellence, professionalism, and integrity that is in keeping with the tradition of the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement.'. Newly sworn in Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Wilton Simpson got to work on Wednesday by naming Lee Adams as the new director of his Department’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care

Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseemagazine.com

A Lasting Dream Realized

As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix to anchor Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County

Atlantic Retail – Orlando announced Jan. 3 that Publix Super Markets Inc. will be the major tenant of Elevation Pointe at Florida 16 and Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. Elevation Pointe is set to open in summer 2024. It is designed for 420 town homes, 320 apartments, two...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Seniors Increasingly Favoring Medicare Advantage

Many seniors rely on their insurance and preventive care to stay healthy and productive. One important tool for millions of seniors across America is Medicare Advantage, which provides affordable coverage with additional benefits that original Medicare doesn’t cover. Floridians Lynda and Ben Wilson report they are fortunate to have...
FLORIDA STATE
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
