Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
School Board leaders recognized in January
Body Dedicated to public education, school board members across the state are committed to providing every opportunity possible to students in their community. January is School Board Recognition Month, providing local schools and communities the chance to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication and service.
Ponca City News
PCDA tax extension vote will be held on Jan. 10
Body An election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) sales tax extension. This is a 1/2 cent sales tax that helps to fund PCDA’s operation. PCDA is a trust of Ponca City under the direction of the City Commission and their...
Ponca City News
United Way of Ponca City officially changes name
Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
tanktransport.com
Groendyke Names Vice President
Groendyke names vice president, Chris Pape promoted to VP of safety & training. Groendyke Transport of Enid, Okla., has promoted Chris Pape to vice president of safety and training. “Chris is a prime example of the opportunities for growth at Groendyke Transport,” said Greg Hodgen, president and chief executive of...
Ponca City News
John “Johnny” W. Williams Sr.
Body John “Johnny” W. Williams Sr. born November 21, 1947, in Pawnee, OK Died December 22, 2022, at his home in Grayhorse, OK. He was the son of Lester Earl “Pete” Williams and Mary M. Webster Williams (Grayhorse District), he is of the Ponca Peacemaker clan. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1966, and from there he attended his freshman year of college at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, OK. He then transferred to Oklahoma State University for his 2nd semester, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 while being drumkeeper for the Grayhorse district. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran (1969-1970), his occupation during that conflict was Special Forces Green Beret Combat Medic. He married his wife of 53 years, Frances A. West Williams on June 10, 1969 before he accepted his assignment to be deployed to Vietnam.
Ponca City News
Cookshack Expansion Project completed
Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
kaynewscow.com
Active shooter drill held at Newkirk Middle School
NEWKIRK — First responders from across Kay County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and Cowley County authorities participated in an active shooter exercise at Newkirk Middle School on Tuesday. Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the scenario kicked off at 9 a.m. with an alert...
Ponca City News
Happenings
FLY-IN BREAKFAST The Ponca City Aviation Booster Club will hold their monthly fly-in breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 7. The breakfast is sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation, and the club works to try and get people, both young and old, interested in aviation and the airport. The breakfast is...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Ponca City News
Girls win, boys lose in tournaments
Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
Ponca City News
The Christmas tree recycling program available until Jan. 21
Body Now that the holidays are over, it is the perfect time to remember that the city of Ponca City is offering their services on recycling Christmas trees. Across the street from the drop-off Recycling Center on W Prospect Ave., the community is able to drop-off their Christmas tree for this season to be recycled.
kaynewscow.com
Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge
NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
Ponca City News
Police Blotter
Suspicious Person/Vehicle - At 12:01 am on Jan. 5, the reporting party advised of witnessing four subjects jumping over a fence at 844 N. Palm. Extra Patrol - At 5:34 am, the reporting party requested an extra patrol in reference to suspicious vehicle in the alley near 2008 N. 7th.
Ponca City News
Downtown Winter Blues Sales this weekend
Body The annual Winter Blues Sale is happening downtown this weekend on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday Jan. 7, at participating merchants. The Winter Blues Sale is an opportunity for shoppers to snag all those items on the Christmas list that didn’t make it under the tree. Instore deals, events and hours will vary with each participating merchant. Shoppers are encouraged to check with their favorite local merchants to see what exciting offers are up for grabs to start the new year off in style.
Ponca City News
Football-masked robbery suspect apprehended
Body Ponca City Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a call around approximately 6:45 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The reporting party advised of hearing a female yelling and crying at a storage complex in the 900 Block of North Union. Upon arrival, the officers located a male and female...
Ponca City News
Cowgirls fall to Kansas State in first Big 12 road game of season
Body Jan. 5—When the Oklahoma State women’s basketball made the trip north to play Kansas State on Wednesday night, the Cowgirls were in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. They entered the contest less than a handful of days removed from their Big...
Ponca City News
Ride for the Kids helps families and children
Body A group of area people who share a love for riding horses gathered for a special event called Ride for the Kids to help area families have a better holiday season. The entry fee for the event was the donation of a new toy or game with a value of at least $10. All toys were given to children of some of the struggling families in the area.
Ponca City News
Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop
Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
okcfox.com
Enid police looking for man accused of damaging area business
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at an area business. Police said the damage happened at an Enid area business on Sunday morning. If you recognize the man seen on...
Comments / 0