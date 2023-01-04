Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Tweets provide insights on how invasive insects spread
A new study led by North Carolina State University has found that Twitter and online new articles could be used effectively to track the timing and location of invasive insect spread in the United States and globally. These findings suggest that such sources are promising for filling gaps when official data are not widely available.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble. While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the […]
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary The Invisible Extinction
Dr. Martin Blaser and Dr. Gloria Dominguez-Bello talked to PEOPLE about their quest to save the human microbiome — before it's too late There's a war going on inside our bodies. The human gut microbiome — bacteria and other microorganisms living in our gut that are essential for our survival — are endangered. Overuse of antibiotics, elective C-sections and processed foods are just some of the factors that are killing off these bacteria that we need to live healthy lives. In the new documentary film The Invisible Extinction, Dr....
scitechdaily.com
Strange New Discovery Reveals UV Radiation Played a Part in Mass Extinction Events
New discovery of sunscreen-like chemicals in fossil plants reveals UV radiation played a part in mass extinction events. New research has uncovered that pollen preserved in 250 million-year-old rocks contain compounds that function like sunscreen, these are produced by plants to protect them from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation. The findings suggest that a pulse of UV-B played an important part in the end Permian mass extinction event.
Earth closest to the Sun, greeted by coronal mass ejection
On Jan 4, 2023, our planet reached the closest point to the Sun in its orbit and is expected to be hit by the wake of a coronal mass ejection (CME) coming from the Sun, Live Science reported. A coronal mass ejection is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
earth.com
Do animals feel safe using wildlife crossings?
Wildlife bridges and tunnels not only protect animals from vehicle collisions but also assist in preventing inbreeding among small and fragile populations that are hemmed in by roadways or other human development by helping connect them with a wider pool of potential mates. However, whether the animals themselves feel safe while using such wildlife crossings is not yet well understood.
What to expect from tonight's wolf moon
January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
Earth reaches its closest point to the sun — just in time to be slammed by a solar storm
A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm will hit Earth right as our planet reaches perihelion, its closest point to the sun.
The Universe Is More in Our Hands Than Ever Before
Pity the poor astronomer. Biologists can hold examples of life in their hands. Geologists can fill specimen cabinets with rocks. Even physicists get to probe subatomic particles in laboratories built here on Earth. But across its millennia-long history, astronomy has always been a science of separation. No astronomer has stood on the shores of an alien exoplanet orbiting a distant star or viewed an interstellar nebula up close. Other than a few captured light waves crossing the great void, astronomers have never had intimate access to the environments that spur their passion.
Gizmodo
Brace Yourself for the E3 Comet’s Closest Approach to Earth
Get excited, space enthusiasts. A long-period comet discovered in March 2022 has recently brightened in the night sky, just in time for its closest approach to Earth in a few weeks. Once it passes us by, it won’t return again for tens of thousands of years. The comet is...
earth.com
Methane emissions offset carbon uptake by macroalgae
Bladderwrack (Fucus vesiculosus) is a species of macroalgae common to the Baltic Sea that is known to act as an important carbon sink, sequestering a major amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, by measuring the fluxes of greenhouse gases between surface waters and the atmosphere over several seasons, a team of researchers led by the Askö Laboratory in Sweden has found that these algae also emit significant amounts of methane – a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2 – and thus potentially offset the uptake of atmospheric CO2.
UV radiation might be behind the planet’s biggest mass extinction
The field site, with the latest Permian rocks in the foreground, and the outcrop containing the Permian-Triassic boundary above. Feng LuiVolcanic gases, carbon dioxide, and UV-B rays made for a noxious combination for Permian life.
earth.com
Harvesting electricity with nature-inspired techniques
Although raindrops, evaporating water, or even air moisture are all potential sources of decentralized clean electricity generation, most of the technologies that take advantage of these widespread sources of energy remain at the lab-bench stage. To provide a comprehensive map of these developments and their possible future, a recent study published in the journal Nano Research Energy has surveyed the opportunities and challenges this young field currently faces.
Comments / 0