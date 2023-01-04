ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox snag fan favorite in free agency from Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox snagged a Dodgers fan favorite infielder, Justin Turner, in free agency. The Boston Red Sox have announced that they signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year deal with a player option in 2024. According to the Boston Globe, the deal is for $8.4 million. Turner was...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
