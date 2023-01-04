ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Huge Carlos Correa update revealed

A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff

The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy