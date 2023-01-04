Read full article on original website
NL West teams doing Yankees a favor in Aroldis Chapman chase
Wondering when and where Aroldis Chapman will be signing this offseason, New York Yankees fans? Truth be told, as long as it’s far away from the Bronx Bombers, nobody really cares. Most would prefer if it was the absolute farthest possible destination. And boy, do we have a good...
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff
The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Pirates’ pathetic rumored Bryan Reynolds offer, trade demands mean Yankees can’t give up
The New York Yankees have a left field vacancy (to say the least) that would be perfect for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds to fill. Sadly, the Pirates aren’t biting thus far … but that doesn’t mean it’s time for the Yanks to give up. After...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
This offseason, the Dodgers have lost more than a dozen players who got into at least one game last season. It's one of the more radical winters fans have seen in quite some time. Of course, anytime players leave it shakes up the roster in more ways than not. The...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Dodgers release extremely thorough Justin Turner tribute video after Red Sox deal goes final
In case you thought the Dodgers forgot about third baseman and franchise icon Justin Turner after he defected to the Boston Red Sox this offseason, the team's Twitter account delivered an emphatic no on Friday afternoon when Turner's deal in Boston became official. While Turner may never rise to the...
Pirates insider reveals trade package for Dodgers to land Bryan Reynolds
Did the possibility of the Los Angeles Dodgers landing Bryan Reynolds just become a realistic one? We were quick to shoot that down last week, but the hot stove can turn on a dime in just a few days, and that's seemingly exactly what happened. Well, somewhat. The Dodgers, per...
