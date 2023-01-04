Gardening in January

CULLMAN, Ala. – Are you brave enough to take the plunge for the chance at a free membership to the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center (CWAC) or a family season pass to WildWater? The Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism team is ready for you. The annual Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at WildWater. This year two names will be drawn from participants who take the plunge, with one winner receiving a one-year family membership to the CWAC and another winner taking home a 2023 family season pass to WildWater. Only registrants who take the plunge are eligible for the drawing. Register today at https://tinyurl.com/CullmanPolarBearPlunge.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO