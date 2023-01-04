Read full article on original website
Celtics Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
When you’re close enough to the goal, it’s time to make that final push. If you’re an NBA team, then, definitely listen up. Imagine you were a runner. You’ve reached the end of the biggest race of your life. You’ve got a narrow lead. Surely, you’re exhausted – but something is going to happen psychologically that allows you to run faster than you would have thought possible.
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
The pros and cons of a Bojan Bogdanovic trade for the Milwaukee Bucks
It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks have been in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of compelling names, but it seems like they are keeping a close eye on a forward from a Central Division rival. Action Network’s Matt Moore has reported the Bucks could emerge as a possible suitor for Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been involved in his share of trade rumors since landing with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. This is not the first time the Bucks have been linked to Bogdanovic lately, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe (Subscription required) said back in the offseason that the Bucks had conversations about acquiring him before he was traded to Detroit.
WISH-TV
Pacers Public Address Announcer’s viral reactions reach millions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The excitement of Indiana Pacers’ out of the blue season is reverberating on a nightly basis off the walls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers, who posted a record of 11-38 following Christmas this past season, find themselves 21-18 overall in 2022-2023. It’s the top improvement in the NBA this season.
3 bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans in Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 season is about to end. Most of the fanbase wants/hopes the team will lose to improve
