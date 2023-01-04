Apple Explores 1993 World Trade Center Bombing In Original Podcast Series From Marc Smerling

EXCLUSIVE : The 1993 World Trade Center bombing is to be the subject of Apple ’s latest original podcast series.

The tech giant is launching Operation: Tradebom from Marc Smerling , producer of Capturing The Friedmans and The Jinx.

The series will follow the events leading up to and following the then-largest improvised explosive device detonated on American soil – the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It will also detail a history of modern terrorism, starting in Cairo in 1981 and ending in the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

The 1993 World Trade Center bombing killed six people and injured thousands, leaving behind a 100-foot crater five stories deep. Investigators from New York City’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, a ragtag team of FBI agents and NYPD detectives, found themselves conducting a new type of international investigation called Operation Tradebom. The podcast dissects the investigation, looking at how political and religious tensions abroad found their way to the U.S., and how the worldwide hunt for the bomber unfolded, slowly suggesting larger players and threats which would eventually reshape the world.

Former members from New York City’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – FBI agent John Anticev and NYPD detective Louis Napoli are featured in the series

Smerling has been working on the project for over a year and it marks his latest audio series. He is behind Crimetown , which he co-created with Zac Stuart-Pontier and the pair also created The RFK Tapes . Last year, he hosted a 15-part series, Crooked City: Youngstown OH, about Mahoning Valley mafia and Congressman Jim Traficant.

The nine-part series will launch on January 9 with episodes weekly. The finale will air on February 27, a day after the 30th anniversary of the bombing.

The series is produced by Smerling’s Truth Media in partnership with Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Smerling exec producers with Jon Liebman.

Operation: Tradebom is Apple’s latest original podcast as the company continues to ramp up its move into original audio series. Previous originals include The Line, Hooked, Run, Bambi, Run, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy and Missed Fortune – a strategy that it has been expanding on after spending years merely in the distribution side of the podcast business.

Listen to the trailer here .