10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pitt Signee Carlton Carrington Will be In Attendance for Pitt-Clemson Game
BALTIMORE — On Saturday, as Pitt takes on Clemson, there will be one especially important spectator in the crowd. Pitt signee Carlton Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be in attendance for the matchup, he told Pittsburgh Sports Now after his game on Friday night. He...
Farrell Files: Pitt 2023 QB and portal targets
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the quarterback position and we also track some things in the portal as well as 2024 recruiting. This is the Farrell Files Pitt edition. The 2023 class is average, I’ve been brutally honest about this. And to lose...
Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal
Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin
Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
YSU Dominates Robert Morris in Second Half, Colonials fall 78-56 in Youngstown
Robert Morris began a stretch facing five of its next six games on the road Thursday night in Youngstown, Ohio. The Colonials won its previous two games against the Penguins, both in Youngstown, but were no match for the Penguins’ offensive attack. RMU controlled the first 16-18 minutes of...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage
Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected. The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection. According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside...
Suspect sought in Pittsburgh woman's stabbing death
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have identified a suspect in the death of a woman who was found stabbed in her home Thursday night. On Friday evening, police announced that there was an arrest warrant for William L. Fitzgerald, 50, of Pittsburgh. The victim was identified by the Allegheny County...
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
