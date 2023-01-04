Read full article on original website
Caucus Set To Replace Harrison Township Board Member
WARSAW — Harrison Township Advisory Board member Gerald Weirick resigned his position on Dec. 31. A caucus of Republican Precinct Committeemen will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Mentone Council chambers, 201 W. Main St., Mentone. Candidates for the vacancy must reside in Harrison Township...
APC Tables Three Cases, Approves Residential TIF District
WARSAW — Several cases were heard at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Jan. 4. Three requests were tabled until next month’s meeting. Kosciusko Development petitioned for preliminary plat approval for a 51-lot residential development on a 19.585-acre tract of ground. The property...
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer District Celebrates A Successful Year
Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District has made monumental progress this year on the new septic elimination project, which has been merely a topic of discussion since the 1990’s. The need for a conservancy system has been discussed for decades, but the project received a push from individuals living...
New United Way Of Allen County Chief Begins
FORT WAYNE — The United Way of Allen County is starting the new year with new leadership. Robert Haworth began his term Tuesday as president and chief executive officer. He was named to the post in November, succeeding interim CEO/Chief Financial Officer Greg Johnson. Johnson stepped in when former CEO Matthew Purkey resigned in March to take another job.
Smith Has Deputies Sworn In Again
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith started his first week in office with having his deputies sworn in again. At 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom, Kosciusko Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Kehler gave the oath of office to Smith and the deputies.
Water Lines Continue To Be An Issue At Cemetery
WARSAW — Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents approved Thursday, Jan. 5, for sexton Hal Heagy to get quotes to update the main water line in the cemetery. Leaks in the cemetery’s water lines have been a topic of discussion for several months. Heagy said about 85% of the cemetery was without water for most of the summer due to the leaks.
Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved
WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
Roger D. Mann
Roger D. Mann, 80, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Majestic Care of Goshen, Goshen. Roger was born April 17, 1942. He married Eldora VanBlaricom on Sept. 2, 1978, and she preceded him in death. Roger is survived by his sisters, Sandra Walters, Nappanee and Loretta Grudowski, Defiance, Ohio;...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, East CR 500N, east of EMS T7 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Scott E. Helt, 65, East Lakeview Trail, Leesburg. Helt’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $1,000. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Warsaw Church Of God To Hold Grand Opening
WARSAW — The Warsaw Church of God will be hosting its grand opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. The celebration services will be held at the Warsaw Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw. Refreshments will be provided, and there will...
William ‘Bill’ Conran Jr.
William “Bill” Conran, 78, Kewanna, formerly of Monterey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at home in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 19, 1944. In 1992, he married the love of his life Suzanne Walther, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his sisters, Bev (Kenny) Whiteman, Kewanna, Janice...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
Parkinson’s Support Group To Meet Jan. 13
WARSAW — Parkinson’s Support Group of Warsaw will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the administrative offices of Kosciusko Community Hospital. This month, attendees will share experiences of those with Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners. Members will also hear advice for this new year.
Thomas Alan Bradford
Thomas Alan “Tommy” Bradford, 38, Wabash, died at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Grant County. He was born Oct. 6, 1984. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas J. (Rhonda) Bradford, Roann; mother and stepfather, Mary (Jason) Jacques, Wabash; two daughters, Makenzie Bradford and Josie Bradford, both of Wabash; and his grandparents, Freda Bradford, Roann, LeRoy and Ruth Newman and Esther White, all of Wabash.
Jeff L. Yoder — UPDATED
Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. He was born Oct. 20, 1940. Jeff is survived by three daughters, Robin (Chris) Davidson, Plymouth, Pam Eads, Indianapolis and Jennifer Bell, Warsaw; son-in-law Jack Carpenter, Warsaw; nine grandchildren; former spouse Rita Rovenstine Thayer, Argos; and five siblings including Steve (Marcia) Yoder, Sarasota, Fla., Jim (Betty) Yoder, Bremen, Phil Yoder and Nickie (Dennis) Weidner, both of Plymouth and Kristy (Louis) Spaid, Wheatland, Wyo.
Anita Maxine Blocher — UPDATED
Anita Maxine Blocher, 81, North Manchester, died Jan. 3, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 28, 1941. On June 27, 1958, she married Arthur Lee Blocher. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Brenda) Blocher, Larwill and Patrick (Tari) Blocher,...
LuAnn Greene — PENDING
LuAnn (Miller) Green, 67, died Jan. 3, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McKee Mortuary, North Manchester.
Dean Everett Hartley
Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
