WARSAW — Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents approved Thursday, Jan. 5, for sexton Hal Heagy to get quotes to update the main water line in the cemetery. Leaks in the cemetery’s water lines have been a topic of discussion for several months. Heagy said about 85% of the cemetery was without water for most of the summer due to the leaks.

WARSAW, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO