Kalamazoo County, MI

Ottawa County board members react to their actions going under review

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office is reviewing the actions of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners after they made several changes including appointing a new administrator, public health director and eliminating the county's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department. This all happened during their first meeting...
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up

WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
'Coldwater Kitchen' documentary challenges our thinking on incarceration

In the Free Press’ new documentary, “Coldwater Kitchen,” Chef Jimmy Lee Hill has run a highly regarded culinary training program out of a prison in Coldwater, Mich. for more than 30 years. The film follows Hill and three of his students as they struggle to adapt to different stages of incarceration, re-entry and redemption using food as a catalyst for positive change.
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
