Ottawa County board members react to their actions going under review
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office is reviewing the actions of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners after they made several changes including appointing a new administrator, public health director and eliminating the county's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department. This all happened during their first meeting...
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
wkzo.com
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Family sues Ottawa County dispatchers over handling of 911 call before murder
The family of a man who was killed by his son has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Ottawa County dispatch authority and seven dispatchers, saying they were negligent when no deputies were rushed to the house after an initial 911 call the day of the murder.
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
mibiz.com
Developer seeks to cut hundreds of housing units from original Sligh building redevelopment plan
GRAND RAPIDS — The Detroit-based company proposing a massive redevelopment of the former Sligh Furniture factory in Grand Rapids wants to cut more than 300 housing units from the original proposal and add a self-storage component, among other changes. While Sturgeon Bay Partners executives discussed an altered proposal last...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Metro looking to implement additional micro transit service by 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A consultant’s report is expected to be presented in March that will give recommendations on how Kalamazoo area public transit operator Metro has can better serve passengers. Metro has already invested at least $500,000 to introduce a new service. Micro transit will operate...
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
'Coldwater Kitchen' documentary challenges our thinking on incarceration
In the Free Press’ new documentary, “Coldwater Kitchen,” Chef Jimmy Lee Hill has run a highly regarded culinary training program out of a prison in Coldwater, Mich. for more than 30 years. The film follows Hill and three of his students as they struggle to adapt to different stages of incarceration, re-entry and redemption using food as a catalyst for positive change.
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
wkzo.com
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
