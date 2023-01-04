In the Free Press’ new documentary, “Coldwater Kitchen,” Chef Jimmy Lee Hill has run a highly regarded culinary training program out of a prison in Coldwater, Mich. for more than 30 years. The film follows Hill and three of his students as they struggle to adapt to different stages of incarceration, re-entry and redemption using food as a catalyst for positive change.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO