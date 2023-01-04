High pressure builds in from the northwest bringing dry conditions into Wednesday. High pressure shifts east Thursday with low pressure approaching from the Ohio Valley. This low will bring some light snow to much of the area Thursday with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow before a change to a wintry mix and then plain rain Friday.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO