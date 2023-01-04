Read full article on original website
Maine House Democrats discuss their priorities for this legislative session
Folwing her second term inauguration last week, Maine Governor Janet Mills will unveil her biennial budget on Wednesday, and then it will be reviewed by the state legislature, where Democrats -- her party -- still control the House and Senate. In the Maine House of Representatives, for the first time...
Record year in Maine cannabis sales brings mixed reactions
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's adult-use cannabis retailers made more than $158 million in sales in 2022. The data from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy shows that's almost double from 2021. Director John Hudak says the growth is similar to other states that have opened adult-use retail stores....
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
New COVID-19 variant in Maine is the most contagious one yet
WESTBROOK, Maine — A new strain of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the northeast, including Maine, as the illness continues to mutate and spread. The new variant is known as omicron subvariant XBB 1.5. As of Monday, there were 145 people with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals. Dr....
More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week
Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
A cold night ahead under clear skies
High pressure builds in from the northwest bringing dry conditions into Wednesday. High pressure shifts east Thursday with low pressure approaching from the Ohio Valley. This low will bring some light snow to much of the area Thursday with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow before a change to a wintry mix and then plain rain Friday.
Helping Mainers age well and stay healthy and balanced
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Many older adults struggle with balance as they age, and falls can be dangerous. The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is offering Agewell classes to help. Maine's Total Coverage spoke with Jim Clark, the Agewell coordinator, about the program and why it is important. Watch the...
Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
More clouds & seasonable on Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Breezy and cold today, next storm arrives Thursday
Another quiet afternoon is on tap though winds are higher than yesterday, making it feel like the teens to mid-20s at best. Sunshine dominates and skies stay clear overnight. Another mostly sunny, chilly day Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light...
Dogs rescued from alleged fighting ring soon to be up for adoption in Maine
Dogs rescued from an alleged fighting ring in South Carolina will soon be looking for their forever homes in Maine. In September of 2022, 275 dogs were found living outside in pens or chained to barrels, according to the Animal Welfare Society. Officials noted the dogs did not have any...
Mainly clear, moonlit skies, through the night
A cold front approaches from the northwest bringing snow showers to the mountains tonight while areas to the south remain dry. Quiet weather is then expected through mid week as high pressure builds in from the northwest. A frontal system develops over the Ohio Valley Thursday and will track over New England late Thursday and Friday bringing widespread precipitation with northern areas seeing the potential for accumulating wintry precipitation followed by a change to rain.
Dry today with a quiet week ahead
An area of high pressure building into the Northeast keeps storms away and skies clear today with temperatures topping out in the 30s. A quiet night is expected with mainly clear skies and a southwesterly breeze. On Monday, a coastal storm develops and passes south of the region. Precipitation will miss Maine but we’ll see clouds from the edge of the storm and likely filtered sunshine at times.
