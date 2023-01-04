ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Record year in Maine cannabis sales brings mixed reactions

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's adult-use cannabis retailers made more than $158 million in sales in 2022. The data from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy shows that's almost double from 2021. Director John Hudak says the growth is similar to other states that have opened adult-use retail stores....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

New COVID-19 variant in Maine is the most contagious one yet

WESTBROOK, Maine — A new strain of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the northeast, including Maine, as the illness continues to mutate and spread. The new variant is known as omicron subvariant XBB 1.5. As of Monday, there were 145 people with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals. Dr....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week

Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

A cold night ahead under clear skies

High pressure builds in from the northwest bringing dry conditions into Wednesday. High pressure shifts east Thursday with low pressure approaching from the Ohio Valley. This low will bring some light snow to much of the area Thursday with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow before a change to a wintry mix and then plain rain Friday.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Helping Mainers age well and stay healthy and balanced

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Many older adults struggle with balance as they age, and falls can be dangerous. The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is offering Agewell classes to help. Maine's Total Coverage spoke with Jim Clark, the Agewell coordinator, about the program and why it is important. Watch the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday

Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Breezy and cold today, next storm arrives Thursday

Another quiet afternoon is on tap though winds are higher than yesterday, making it feel like the teens to mid-20s at best. Sunshine dominates and skies stay clear overnight. Another mostly sunny, chilly day Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainly clear, moonlit skies, through the night

A cold front approaches from the northwest bringing snow showers to the mountains tonight while areas to the south remain dry. Quiet weather is then expected through mid week as high pressure builds in from the northwest. A frontal system develops over the Ohio Valley Thursday and will track over New England late Thursday and Friday bringing widespread precipitation with northern areas seeing the potential for accumulating wintry precipitation followed by a change to rain.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Dry today with a quiet week ahead

An area of high pressure building into the Northeast keeps storms away and skies clear today with temperatures topping out in the 30s. A quiet night is expected with mainly clear skies and a southwesterly breeze. On Monday, a coastal storm develops and passes south of the region. Precipitation will miss Maine but we’ll see clouds from the edge of the storm and likely filtered sunshine at times.
Maine State

