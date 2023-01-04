Wide Receiver Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL wide receiver rankings for Week 18.

Week 18 of the NFL season is scheduled to proceed as planned following the scary situation on the field on Monday night with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We would be remiss to not acknowledge that real-life players and health come before fantasy football, and we are all hoping for good news regarding Hamlin's health.

For those that are still playing fantasy football in Week 18, the wide receiver rankings are below. Justin Jefferson has regained the No. 1 spot despite likely costing fantasy managers a championship in Week 17 (one catch for 15 yards — thanks Jaire Alexander). Look for a Jefferson explosion against the Bears, albeit a week too late for most fantasy managers.

Keep an eye on Teddy Bridgewater's status (he has a finger injury that may put his Week 18 status in jeopardy) when it comes to the rankings for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both wide receivers are ranked as if Bridgewater (and not Skylar Thompson) will be at quarterback (it is assumed that Tua Tagovailoa is out).

NFL Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 18

