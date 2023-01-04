Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL quarterback rankings for Week 18.

I suspect that there is very little in my Week 18 fantasy quarterback rankings that would raise an eyebrow.

So let's instead talk about the NFL MVP race, which for better or worse is basically the "best quarterback" award. The NFL Offensive Player award is for the "best WR/RB." I'm not saying it's right or I agree with it, but that's how it is. So with that in mind, let's look at the MVP race.

Patrick Mahomes is the huge front-runner at -750. For most of this season, he was stuck in second behind Jalen Hurts. However, as Hurts began to miss games, his chances plummeted and he's now fourth likely to win the award based upon his odds of +1500. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are +600 and +1200 respectively, but those are sucker bets in my opinion.

It's not that I don't think Burrow or Allen are deserving, as both have had pretty good years and are integral parts of their team's success. But this award is Mahomes' to lose. The only way he does so is if he puts up a dud this weekend. And if he puts up a dud and Hurts comes back with a huge game, Hurts will leapfrog Burrow and Allen to take the award.

But you'll notice that I have Mahomes atop my QB rankings this week. Regardless of what the NFL decides to do about the postponed Buffalo/Cincinnati game, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to play this weekend's game out as if it has playoff implications. Because it does. And Mahomes should only improve on his 40:12 TD-to-INT ratio, plus add to his already 5,000-plus passing yards. Given that the Raiders are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs this season, expect Mahomes to win the MVP after this week.

And um, oh yeah, see the rest of my QB rankings below.

NFL Quarterback Rankings: Week 18

— Rankings by Mark Strausberg