Kicker Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL kicker rankings for Week 18.

Not a lot of discrepancy outside the top 12 of my Week 18 fantasy kicker rankings and the Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). But wow are there two within the top 12 of the ECR I just don't get it.

One is Justin Tucker, who I like so much more than the ECR, and the other is Mason Crosby whom I like so much less.

Let's start with Tucker. He obviously has not had the dominant year he usually does. He's missed six FGs along with an extra point already this season. But he's still the No. 2 kicker in both the NFL and fantasy football! Fine, maybe don't put him in the top two spots, but to have him outside the top five?!?!?!? If anyone wants to bet even money that he finishes outside of the top five this week, please reach out to me immediately.

Meanwhile, the ECR has Crosby in the top 10, just a few slots behind Tucker. Can someone please explain to me why? Mason Crosby is not even in the top 20 at his position this season for fantasy or the NFL! Are you trying to tell me a matchup against Detroit in Lambeau is worth 14 or 15 slots? No way. Crosby also has his share of misses, as evidenced by his 88 percent success rate on field goals (22-of-25) and two missed PATs. Forget the Tucker invitation. If you think Crosby finishes in the top eight kickers this week, I'll give you 2-to-1 odds. No way that happens.

Want to see where I have the kickers not named Crosby or Tucker? See where I got your kicker ranked below.

NFL Kicker Rankings: Week 18

— Rankings by Mark Strausberg