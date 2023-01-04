ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

By Sarah Lewis
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJn1i_0k35nDZL00

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL tight end rankings for Week 18.

Week 18 of the NFL season is scheduled to proceed as planned following the scary situation on the field on Monday night with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We would be remiss to not acknowledge that real-life players and health come before fantasy football, and we are all hoping for good news regarding Hamlin's health.

For those that are playing fantasy football into Week 18, the tight end rankings should reveal little surprises. Darren Waller is barely cracking TE1 territory, although he has the potential to exceed that ranking. He had five targets with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback last week, turning three of those into a total of 72 yards and a touchdown. However, keep an eye on Stidham as he was limited in practice this week.

A tight end that has been struggling lately is David Njoku. He hasn't clicked with Deshaun Watson and over the past three games his yards and target share have gone down. He only had one reception for 12 yards in Week 17.

Week 18 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Tight End Rankings: Week 18

View the original article to see embedded media.

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Decision

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry, defensive back Jeffrey Simmons and outside linebacker Denico Autry for the team's detrimental divisional matchup on Saturday. All three were removed from the Titans injury report. The 7-9 Titans play the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Wants National Championship Game Moved

Few things go together like big college football games and tailgating. Unfortunately, for the biggest college football game of the 2022-23 season, there will be no tailgating. SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots prior to Monday night's game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Emily Ratajkowski Has 3-Word Message For The NFL

Emily Ratajkowski is joining Joy Behar in opposition against the NFL.  Ratajkowski, 31, openly opposed the National Football League in a tweet on Wednesday, and it's not for children's eyes.  "Sorry but....f--k the NFL," she said on Twitter. Emily Ratajkowski's tweet comes days after ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy