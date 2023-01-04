Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL tight end rankings for Week 18.

Week 18 of the NFL season is scheduled to proceed as planned following the scary situation on the field on Monday night with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We would be remiss to not acknowledge that real-life players and health come before fantasy football, and we are all hoping for good news regarding Hamlin's health.

For those that are playing fantasy football into Week 18, the tight end rankings should reveal little surprises. Darren Waller is barely cracking TE1 territory, although he has the potential to exceed that ranking. He had five targets with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback last week, turning three of those into a total of 72 yards and a touchdown. However, keep an eye on Stidham as he was limited in practice this week.

A tight end that has been struggling lately is David Njoku. He hasn't clicked with Deshaun Watson and over the past three games his yards and target share have gone down. He only had one reception for 12 yards in Week 17.

NFL Tight End Rankings: Week 18

