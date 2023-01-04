Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL defense/special teams (DST) rankings for Week 18.

I've got the New York Giants near the very bottom of my Week 18 fantasy defense/special teams (DST) rankings for a ton of reasons.

For starters, head coach Brian Daboll has already said most of his starters will not be playing the whole game. The defensive starters will likely play more than the offensive starters, but not worth the gamble either way.

Secondly, the Giants' defense, despite popular beliefs, really has not been that good. They have only 38 sacks, which is below the league average. They have allowed 15 rushing TDs, which is also worse than average. What has really made them a non-starter in fantasy however is their lack of interceptions. They have a league-low five picks!

Finally, even if they were playing their starters, this is far from an easy matchup. The Giants are playing the Eagles in Philadelphia. They must win in order to secure the NFC East and the No. 1 seed, which comes with the coveted first-round bye. Word on the street is that Jalen Hurts should play. This game could become a laugher very quickly.

See most of the other teams I like better than the Giants in my Week 18 DST rankings below.

NFL Defense/Special Teams (DST) Rankings: Week 18

— Rankings by Mark Strausberg