Running Back Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL running back rankings for Week 18.

Week 18 of the NFL season is scheduled to proceed as planned following the scary situation on the field on Monday night with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We would be remiss to not acknowledge that real-life players and health come before fantasy football, and we are all hoping for good news regarding Hamlin's health.

For those that are playing fantasy football in Week 18, the running back rankings are below. Please note that Saquon Barkley is not ranked this week as the news is that the New York Giants are likely going to be resting their starters. Whether that is for the full game or for a portion of the game, it will be hard to trust Barkley this week. Most other teams either have something to play for (even if that is pride), so their starters should be playing. Keep an eye on Josh Jacobs, who is still dealing with a hip injury. Derrick Henry had a hip injury last week, but he will be on the field this week as a solid RB1.

Week 18 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Running Back Rankings: Week 18

View the original article to see embedded media.

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .