Flex Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 18

Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL flex rankings for Week 18.

Week 18 of the NFL season is scheduled to proceed as planned following the scary situation on the field on Monday night with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We would be remiss to not acknowledge that real-life players and health come before fantasy football, and we are all hoping for good news regarding Hamlin's health.

For those who are in fantasy football leagues that play into Week 18, a flex player to keep an eye on is Jahan Dotson. He has had at least six targets in the past four games. He's scored a touchdown in three of the past four games. It is clear that the Commanders want to involve him in their offense, regardless of who is throwing him the ball. He fared better with Taylor Heinicke, who was benched for Week 17, but Carson Wentz still targeted him seven times. Doston is a WR3/flex option this week.

In PPR formats, Raheem Mostert should be viewed as a flex option. His rushing stat line from Week 17 was not great: nine carries for 29 yards. However, he more than made up for that with his receiving stat line: eight receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. While that was the most targets and receptions he's seen this season, it is clear that Teddy Bridgewater looks for him to check down (assuming Bridgewater plays as he suffered a finger injury in Week 17).

Week 18 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

NFL Flex Rankings: Week 18

View the original article to see embedded media.

— Rankings by Sarah Lewis, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and lives, eats, and breathes fantasy football. Have a fantasy football question? Send it to her on Twitter @Sarah_Lewis32 .