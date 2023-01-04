ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War I Medals Among Several Items Stolen From South Shore Home: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Authorities are investigating after several expensive and priceless items were stolen from a Hingham condominium complex at the end of last year.

The Adams Court condo was ransacked while its residents were away from 1 p.m. on December, 29, 2022 to 3 p.m. on December 30, 2022, Hingham Police said on Facebook . The residents came home to find the back door of the forced open and separated from the frame, police said.

Stolen items include numerous pieces of jewelry, a small amount of cash, two pairs of high-end sneakers, a new Play Station 5 and World War I medals.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham Police at 781-741-1443.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
BILLERICA, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. 
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Serial Boston Car Keyer Arrested: Police

A vandal who has allegedly spent years maliciously defacing cars has been arrested, according to police.Santos Morsoco, of East Boston, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on multiple warrants relating to incidents of vandalizing cars, according to the Boston Police Department. The 47-year-old was cha…
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose. 
PEABODY, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers

A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
METHUEN, MA
Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

