World War I Medals Among Several Items Stolen From South Shore Home: Police

Authorities are investigating after several expensive and priceless items were stolen from a Hingham condominium complex at the end of last year.

The Adams Court condo was ransacked while its residents were away from 1 p.m. on December, 29, 2022 to 3 p.m. on December 30, 2022, Hingham Police said on Facebook . The residents came home to find the back door of the forced open and separated from the frame, police said.

Stolen items include numerous pieces of jewelry, a small amount of cash, two pairs of high-end sneakers, a new Play Station 5 and World War I medals.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham Police at 781-741-1443.