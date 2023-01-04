ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

As COVID-19 cases escalate in China, the U.S. is implementing strict requirements for Chinese travelers to enter the U.S.

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQB0n_0k35mnBa00
A man pushes an elderly woman past patients receiving intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As the COVID-19 virus continues to rip through China, global organizations and governments have called on the country to start sharing data while others have criticized its current numbers as meaningless. | Andy Wong, Associated Press

Mere weeks after China eased up on harsh COVID-19 restriction measures, virus cases in the country escalated quickly.

Why China eased up strict COVID-19 policies in November

The Chinese government had implemented a “zero-COVID” policy since the Lunar New Year in 2021, which imposed strict lockdowns, testing requirements and banned domestic travel from some major cities like Beijing.

Related

Chinese residents grew frustrated with the strict policies in November, culminating in large-scale protests after one lockdown in an apartment building prevented building residents from escaping an apartment fire. Ten people died in the fire, Reuters reported.

The Chinese government seemingly abandoned most restrictions overnight, but it hasn’t reported the rise in cases and deaths across the country in the same way it was before the restrictions were let up.

Before the rules were dropped, Chinese officials warned that if the country let up on the requirements for testing, they wouldn’t be able to provide accurate data about cases and deaths from the virus.

Related

That concern has proved to be true as press reports and social media posts from the country depict overflowing hospitals and overcrowded crematoriums, according to Science.org .

The China Center for Disease Control and Prevention claims that there were 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but “leaked notes from an internal meeting” suggest that about 18% of the total Chinese population “may have caught COVID-19 in the first 20 days of December,” per Science.org .

Why the U.S., other countries are requiring travelers from China to follow new rules

The U.S. and 27 of the European Union countries are requiring travelers coming into the country from China to pass mandatory COVID-19 testing before being allowed into the country, CBS News reported.

China responded to the requirements by threatening that it would invoke countermeasures to the restrictions against the nations’ residents, according to NBC News .

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a daily briefing, per NBC News .

Comments / 10

Related
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy