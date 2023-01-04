ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

THE FACES of HOPE

By Site Staff
Palm Beach Illustrated
Palm Beach Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Cse_0k35mQpl00

With a combined 19 years serving with the nonprofit, they have dedicated their lives restoring hope and dignity to abused, neglected, and homeless children, youth, and families. Lisa serves central and southern Palm Beach County from the Leighan and David Rinker Campus in Boca Raton. She is especially gifted in cultivating relationships with donors and inspiring them to support with their time, talents, and treasures. Lisa created and leads an amazing corps of volunteers, Angel Moms, who have become the fabric of the Boca Raton campus. Lisa considers it the most rewarding part of her job. In 2019 Lisa was honored for her work through The Symphonia. Jamie’s leadership spans from northern Palm Beach County into the Treasure Coast counties. Her passion is seeking justice and pleading the cause of those served through Place of Hope. She does that through her role overseeing and leading the organization’s communications and marketing team, organizing and leading the charity’s northern county and Treasure Coast events team, cultivating relationships within the community, and directing the Leadership Advisory and Planned Giving Councils. Jamie is the former chair of the human trafficking coalition in the Treasure Coast and has received St. Lucie County’s Under the Radar Influencer Award.

9078 ISAIAH LANE, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

561-775-7195 | PLACEOFHOPE.COM

The post THE FACES of HOPE appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
franchising.com

The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location

Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of PALM BEACH PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Matthew Kutcher has built his reputation on making informed financial decisions for his clients while navigating the most challenging of markets. His investment philosophy is centered on discipline and precise execution, while remaining flexible and opportunistic. As a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional with nearly three decades of portfolio management experience, Matt has a deep […] The post THE FACE of PALM BEACH PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

Palm Beach Illustrated

Troy, MI
151
Followers
108
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach - Things to Do, Events, Fashion, and More in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 https://www.palmbeachillustrated.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy