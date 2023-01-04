THE FACES of HOPE

With a combined 19 years serving with the nonprofit, they have dedicated their lives restoring hope and dignity to abused, neglected, and homeless children, youth, and families. Lisa serves central and southern Palm Beach County from the Leighan and David Rinker Campus in Boca Raton. She is especially gifted in cultivating relationships with donors and inspiring them to support with their time, talents, and treasures. Lisa created and leads an amazing corps of volunteers, Angel Moms, who have become the fabric of the Boca Raton campus. Lisa considers it the most rewarding part of her job. In 2019 Lisa was honored for her work through The Symphonia. Jamie’s leadership spans from northern Palm Beach County into the Treasure Coast counties. Her passion is seeking justice and pleading the cause of those served through Place of Hope. She does that through her role overseeing and leading the organization’s communications and marketing team, organizing and leading the charity’s northern county and Treasure Coast events team, cultivating relationships within the community, and directing the Leadership Advisory and Planned Giving Councils. Jamie is the former chair of the human trafficking coalition in the Treasure Coast and has received St. Lucie County’s Under the Radar Influencer Award.

9078 ISAIAH LANE, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

561-775-7195 | PLACEOFHOPE.COM

